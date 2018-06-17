Santa Barbara Superintendent Cash Invites Community to State of Our Schools Breakfast

Santa Barbara Unified School District Superintendent Dave Cash will present an overview of today’s education issues at a breakfast meeting on Thursday, Nov. 20 at the Hyatt Santa Barbara, 1111 E. Cabrillo Blvd. The doors will open at 7:30 a.m.

Last year, Dr. Cash focused his remarks on initiatives and challenges facing our students, parents, educators and our community. Topics included Common Core State Standards; Local Control Funding Formula; Local Control Accountability Plan; Strategic Plan; school data; and new things that were happening in our elementary, junior high and high schools.

Dr. Cash also explained the new funding model approved last by Gov. Jerry Brown — the Local Control Funding Formula — that gave the district more freedom on how money is to be spent. The amount of money each district receives is based on total enrollment and specific groups of students: the economically disadvantaged, English learners and students with disabilities. At that time, the results of the 2012 SBUSD high school exit exam showed that special education and economically disadvantaged students perform below the state average.

This year’s State of the Schools Breakfast will continue to focus on the implementation of the Common Core State Standards as well as the construction and capital maintenance projects that are currently being completed on campuses.

Tickets are $25 and seating is limited. For ticket information, please contact the Santa Barbara Education Foundation at 805.284.9125 or [email protected].

The event is sponsored by Union Bank and the Santa Barbara Education Foundation.

— Daniella Alkobi is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Education Foundation.