Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 12:28 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Superintendent Cash to Speak on Initiatives, Challenges Facing School District

By Barbara Keyani for the Santa Barbara Unified School District | October 21, 2013 | 9:57 a.m.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Santa Barbara Unified School District Superintendent Dave Cash will speak at a presentation/lunch at the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion. His remarks will focus on initiatives and challenges facing our students, parents, educators and our community.

Dave Cash
Superintendent Dave Cash

Topics will include Common Core State Standards, the Local Control Funding Formula, the Local Control Accountability Plan, the Strategic Plan, school data, and new things happening in our elementary, junior high and high schools.

Advanced ticket acquisition is advised as seating is limited. Tickets are $25 (lunch is included) and can be obtained from the Santa Barbara Education Foundation. For more information, call 805.284.9125 or email [email protected].

Note: The Santa Barbara Unified School District serves approximately 15,000 students each school day. The school district boundaries cover approximately 132-square miles (eight junior highs and high schools serve Goleta, Santa Barbara and Montecito). The district's 13 elementary schools and Child Development Program are located within the city of Santa Barbara.

About Superintendent Dave Cash

"Every child, every chance, every day" is the fundamental belief of Superintendent Cash. For more than 25 years, Dr. Cash has focused on providing the highest quality education possible every child in every classroom. He has demonstrated success in improving student achievement, while at the same time fostering an education culture tht values diverse opportunities for students to learn and thrive.

Dr. Cash has been a superintendent in both the Clovis Unified (2009-11) and Claremont Unified (2006-09) school districts. Prior to those positions he has been an assistant superintendent, principal (Dos Pueblos High School, 1999-2004; Goleta Valley Junior High School, 1995-99), special education administrator and teacher. Prior to his work in education, he was an attorney.

Superintendent Cash received an Ed.D., educational leadership, from the University of Southern California; MA, educational leadership, from UC Santa Barbara; juries doctorate from Willamette University; and bachelor's degree in political science from UCSB.

He is the recipient of Santa Barbara County Crystal Apple (Administrator of the Year in 1994 and again in 2004); "Goleta's Finest" Educator of the Year, 2002; and California School Leadership Academy Principal of the Year, 1996.

— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 