Superintendent Cash to Speak on Initiatives, Challenges Facing School District

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Santa Barbara Unified School District Superintendent Dave Cash will speak at a presentation/lunch at the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion. His remarks will focus on initiatives and challenges facing our students, parents, educators and our community.

Topics will include Common Core State Standards, the Local Control Funding Formula, the Local Control Accountability Plan, the Strategic Plan, school data, and new things happening in our elementary, junior high and high schools.

Advanced ticket acquisition is advised as seating is limited. Tickets are $25 (lunch is included) and can be obtained from the Santa Barbara Education Foundation. For more information, call 805.284.9125 or email [email protected].

Note: The Santa Barbara Unified School District serves approximately 15,000 students each school day. The school district boundaries cover approximately 132-square miles (eight junior highs and high schools serve Goleta, Santa Barbara and Montecito). The district's 13 elementary schools and Child Development Program are located within the city of Santa Barbara.

About Superintendent Dave Cash

"Every child, every chance, every day" is the fundamental belief of Superintendent Cash. For more than 25 years, Dr. Cash has focused on providing the highest quality education possible every child in every classroom. He has demonstrated success in improving student achievement, while at the same time fostering an education culture tht values diverse opportunities for students to learn and thrive.

Dr. Cash has been a superintendent in both the Clovis Unified (2009-11) and Claremont Unified (2006-09) school districts. Prior to those positions he has been an assistant superintendent, principal (Dos Pueblos High School, 1999-2004; Goleta Valley Junior High School, 1995-99), special education administrator and teacher. Prior to his work in education, he was an attorney.

Superintendent Cash received an Ed.D., educational leadership, from the University of Southern California; MA, educational leadership, from UC Santa Barbara; juries doctorate from Willamette University; and bachelor's degree in political science from UCSB.

He is the recipient of Santa Barbara County Crystal Apple (Administrator of the Year in 1994 and again in 2004); "Goleta's Finest" Educator of the Year, 2002; and California School Leadership Academy Principal of the Year, 1996.

— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.