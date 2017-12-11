Superior Court to Honor Graduates of Santa Maria Proposition 36 Treatment Court

The Honorable Kay Kuns will host a commencement ceremony Wednesday to honor 10 graduates of the Proposition 36 Treatment Court. It will begin at 2:30 p.m. at the Santa Maria Veterans Memorial Building, 313 W. Tunnell St.

The 10 graduates have completed the six-month treatment program and have maintained sobriety. They will receive certificates of completion and will be given an opportunity to speak about their experience in the program.

A reception will immediately follow the ceremony. This event also will mark the fact that more than 1,500 participants have completed Santa Maria’s Proposition 36 program since its inception in 2001.

Proposition 36, the Substance Abuse and Crime Prevention Act, was passed by California voters in November 2000 and implemented in July 2001. In Santa Barbara County, program participants are sentenced to a minimum of six months of intensive treatment, probation supervision and multiple court reviews. The program promotes sobriety, recovery and stability, and completion may result in dismissal of charges and early termination of probation.

This effort is tied to a multidepartmental collaboration involving the Superior Court, the Probation Department, the Offices of the Public Defender and the District Attorney, the Department of Behavioral Wellness, the University of California-Santa Barbara and the Sheriff’s Office.

Click here for more information about the treatment courts, including resources, legislation and statistics.

— Karyn Milligan for the Santa Barbara County Probation Department.