Superior Court Honors Prop. 36 Treatment Court Graduates

By Karyn Milligan for Santa Barbara County Probation Department | April 16, 2019 | 9:41 a.m.

Judge Kay Kuns will host a commencement ceremony on Wednesday, April 17, to honor 10 graduates of the Proposition 36 Treatment Court. The graduation begins at 2:30 p.m. at the Santa Maria Veterans Memorial Building, 313 W. Tunnel.

The 10 individuals will successfully graduate from the treatment program and will receive certificates of completion. They also will be given an opportunity to speak about their experience in the Prop. 36 program.

A reception immediately follows the ceremony.  This will be the 50th graduation in Santa Maria since inception of the program in 2001.

Proposition 36, the Substance Abuse and Crime Prevention Act (SACPA), was passed by California voters in November 2000 and implemented in July 2001.

In Santa Barbara County’s Prop. 36 program, defendants are sentenced to a minimum six months of intensive treatment, probation supervision, and multiple court reviews. The program promotes sobriety, recovery and stability. Successful completion may result in dismissal of charges and early termination of probation.

The court program is multi-departmental collaboration of Superior Court, Probation Department, the offices of the Public Defender and the District Attorney, the Department of Behavioral Wellness, UCSB, and the Sheriff’s Office.

Prop. 36 graduates have successfully completed their treatment program and have maintained sobriety.

To learn more about Treatment Courts including resources, legislation, and statistics, visit www.nadcp.org.

— Karyn Milligan for Santa Barbara County Probation Department.

 

