Saturday, September 22 , 2018, 4:07 pm

 
 
 
 

Superior Court Judges Name Gustavo Lavayen Assistant Presiding Judge

By Darrel E. Parker for Superior Court of California | September 22, 2018 | 2:46 p.m.

Judges of the Superior Court of California, County of Santa Barbara, have elected Judge Gustavo E. Lavayen as their incoming assistant presiding judge for the term that runs January 2019-Dec. 31, 2020.

The election took place at a countywide judges meeting in Solvang on Sept. 14. The election is held pursuant to the court’s local rules.

Judge Lavayen was appointed to the bench by Gov. Jerry Brown in 2014. Prior to his appointment on the bench, Judge Lavayen served at the Santa Barbara Office of County Counsel in several capacities including senior deputy, chief deputy and deputy county counsel.

Judge Lavayen served as a deputy district attorney at the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office from 1985-90 and was an attorney in private practice from 1984-85.

He earned a juris doctor degree from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law and a BA from UCSB.

“I look forward to working collaboratively with my peers on the bench, the staff of the court, the justice partners in our community and the citizens of Santa Barbara County,” Judge Lavayen said.

— Darrel E. Parker for Superior Court of California.

 

