Superior Court of Santa Barbara County to Honor Grads of Santa Maria Prop. 36 Treatment Court

By Kristina Brumbaugh for the Santa Barbara County Probation Department | April 27, 2016 | 8:50 a.m.

The Honorable Kay Kuns will host a commencement ceremony to honor 24 graduates of the Proposition 36 Treatment Court Wednesday, April 27, 2016. The graduation will begin at 2:30 p.m. at the Santa Maria Veteran’s Memorial Building, located at 313 W Tunnel Street.

The 24 graduates have successfully completed the six-month treatment program and have maintained sobriety. Graduates will receive certificates of completion and will be given an opportunity to speak about their experience in the Prop. 36 program.

A reception will immediately follow the ceremony.

Proposition 36, the Substance Abuse and Crime Prevention Act (SACPA), was passed by California voters in November 2000 and implemented in July 2001.

In Santa Barbara County’s Prop. 36 program, defendants are sentenced to a minimum of six months of intensive treatment, probation supervision and multiple court reviews.

The program promotes sobriety, recovery and stability. Successful completion may result in dismissal of charges and early termination of probation.

The program is multi-departmental collaboration of the Superior Court, the Probation Department, the Offices of the Public Defender and the District Attorney, the Department of Behavioral Wellness, UC Santa Barbara and the Sheriff’s Office.

To learn more about Treatment Courts including resources, legislation and statistics, visit www.nadcp.org.

Kristina Brumbaugh is the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Probation Department.

 
