Superior Court to Recognize Dos Pueblos High School Mock Trial Team for International Win

Presiding Judge James Herman will be recognizing the international championship-winning Dos Pueblos High School Mock Trial team at a brief ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2015 in Dept. 1 of the Superior Court in Santa Barbara County.

Judge Herman will be joined by other members of the Superior Court bench, in addition to local bar leaders and Second District Board Supervisor Janet Wolf.

The Dos Pueblos High School Mock Trial team recently concluded a special season of competition at the Empire World Invitational Championship at the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse in New York, which necessitated the students committing to working during the summer in order to compete at an international level.

Honing their litigation and argument skills over the past year they were guided to their victory through the efforts of the High School Teacher and Coach Kelly Savio. The team also received coaching from Deedrea Edgar, Joel Block and Maureen Grattan.

Throughout the year they practiced their skills in the storied courtrooms of the Historic Courthouse on Anacapa Street in Santa Barbara.

The team will compete in the regular season in February 2016.

“The court has been pleased to host the high school mock trial competition at our historic courthouse for high schools throughout Santa Barbara County," said Judge Herman. "The student team members and their coaches are a credit to Dos Pueblos High School and to our community for having achieved the highest ranks in this competition!”

The public is invited to the event to be conducted at 4:45 p.m.

— Carrie Taylor represents the Superior Court of Santa Barbara County.