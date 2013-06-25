Superior Court to Swear In New Santa Barbara County Grand Jury

The new fiscal year 2013-14 Santa Barbara County Grand Jury will be sworn into office at 10:30 a.m. Friday in Department 2 on the second floor of the Superior Court in Santa Barbara.

The Superior Court’s presiding judge, the Honorable Arthur Garcia, will oversee the ceremonies, which will include the discharge of the outgoing 2012-13 Grand Jury that released several reports during its term in office.

The public is invited to attend.

The Civil Grand Jury is a unique institution whose primary purpose is to act as a “watchdog” of local government and make recommendations for improvements. The 19-member Civil Grand Jury is comprised of citizen volunteers who will serve for a one-year period. Four jurors from the fiscal year 2012-13 Grand Jury will be “held over” for a second year of service under a special provision of law in order to provide continuity and “institutional memory” for the new Grand Jury members.

— Angela Braun represents the Santa Barbara County Superior Court.