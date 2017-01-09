Supervisor Das Williams Names His County Staff

Newly elected Supervisor Das Williams, D. Carpinteria, has announced the hiring of his county staff.

Williams hired his former district director Darcel Elliott as chief of staff, and brought on Ashley Kruzel and Cameron Schunk, who have both been serving Williams in his Assembly office the past two years. The transition to a much smaller staff has presented Williams with an opportunity to be even more involved and provide a greater level of accountability for his constituents.

“I wanted to make sure my staff could provide continuity for our 1st District constituents,” Williams said. “Their diverse expertise and talents are strengthened by the immense knowledge and experience they have gained working with me in the Assembly and tackling issues locally that we will continue to address in our new role.

"These individuals understand the many competing needs of our district, and together will help me deliver first-rate constituent service that is both responsive and proactive in addressing the needs of our communities.”

Elliott was born and raised in Santa Maria and has lived in Santa Barbara since graduating from UCSB in 2008. She ran Williams’s supervisorial campaign, and has worked on several other campaigns throughout the area in recent years, including the Isla Vista Self Governance campaign. Elliott has worked for Williams in varying capacities for the past eight years.

Elliott also is involved with various community organizations including Planned Parenthood and the Santa Barbara Progressive Coalition. As chief of staff, she will handle issues related to community services such as parks, arts and libraries, as well as covering the geographic areas of Summerland, Montecito, downtown Santa Barbara, San Roque and Cuyama.

Kruzel is a 2014 graduate of UCSB with a major in political science. During and following her time as an undergraduate, she has been involved in a variety of campaigns dating back to the 2012 primary election. Kruzel’s work in the Assembly office provided her a good working relationship with a variety of organizations operating in Carpinteria.

As a district representative for Williams, Kruzel will cover the geographic areas of the Riviera and Westside, as well as tackling issues related to public health, social services, and child support. She will continue to serve as Williams’s scheduler, a role she held in the Assembly office, so those wishing to meet with Williams won't have to make a new point of contact.

Schunk is a 2015 graduate of UCSB with a double major in political science and psychology. As an undergrad, Schunk served as an executive officer for UCSB’s Associated Students, and spearheaded the movement to bring Isla Vista increased representation through local governance.

Schunk was an organizer for the Isla Vista Self Governance Campaign and worked on various campaigns including Williams’s primary campaign and the 2015 Santa Barbara City Council race. Schunk’s geographic areas include Mission Canyon and the Eastside. His issue areas encompass the environment, mental health, public safety, and planning and development.

Elliott, Kruzel and Schunk will work out of Williams’s office, in the Santa Barbara County Administration Building, 105 E. Anapamu St.; phone 568-2186. Regular office hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

— Cameron Schunk for Supervisor Das Williams.