Friday, June 22 , 2018, 7:23 pm | A Few Clouds 64º

 
 
 
 

Supervisor Das Williams Names His County Staff

By Cameron Schunk for Supervisor Das Williams | January 9, 2017 | 1:12 p.m.

Newly elected Supervisor Das Williams, D. Carpinteria, has announced the hiring of his county staff.

Williams hired his former district director Darcel Elliott as chief of staff, and brought on Ashley Kruzel and Cameron Schunk, who have both been serving Williams in his Assembly office the past two years. The transition to a much smaller staff has presented Williams with an opportunity to be even more involved and provide a greater level of accountability for his constituents.

“I wanted to make sure my staff could provide continuity for our 1st District constituents,” Williams said. “Their diverse expertise and talents are strengthened by the immense knowledge and experience they have gained working with me in the Assembly and tackling issues locally that we will continue to address in our new role.

"These individuals understand the many competing needs of our district, and together will help me deliver first-rate constituent service that is both responsive and proactive in addressing the needs of our communities.”

Elliott was born and raised in Santa Maria and has lived in Santa Barbara since graduating from UCSB in 2008. She ran Williams’s supervisorial campaign, and has worked on several other campaigns throughout the area in recent years, including the Isla Vista Self Governance campaign. Elliott has worked for Williams in varying capacities for the past eight years.

Elliott also is involved with various community organizations including Planned Parenthood and the Santa Barbara Progressive Coalition. As chief of staff, she will handle issues related to community services such as parks, arts and libraries, as well as covering the geographic areas of Summerland, Montecito, downtown Santa Barbara, San Roque and Cuyama.

Kruzel is a 2014 graduate of UCSB with a major in political science. During and following her time as an undergraduate, she has been involved in a variety of campaigns dating back to the 2012 primary election. Kruzel’s work in the Assembly office provided her a good working relationship with a variety of organizations operating in Carpinteria.

As a district representative for Williams, Kruzel will cover the geographic areas of the Riviera and Westside, as well as tackling issues related to public health, social services, and child support. She will continue to serve as Williams’s scheduler, a role she held in the Assembly office, so those wishing to meet with Williams won't have to make a new point of contact.

Schunk is a 2015 graduate of UCSB with a double major in political science and psychology. As an undergrad, Schunk served as an executive officer for UCSB’s Associated Students, and spearheaded the movement to bring Isla Vista increased representation through local governance.

Schunk was an organizer for the Isla Vista Self Governance Campaign and worked on various campaigns including Williams’s primary campaign and the 2015 Santa Barbara City Council race. Schunk’s geographic areas include Mission Canyon and the Eastside. His issue areas encompass the environment, mental health, public safety, and planning and development.

Elliott, Kruzel and Schunk will work out of Williams’s office, in the Santa Barbara County Administration Building, 105 E. Anapamu St.; phone 568-2186. Regular office hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

— Cameron Schunk for Supervisor Das Williams.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 