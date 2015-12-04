Monday, April 9 , 2018, 6:07 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 
Supervisor Doreen Farr to Talk at December Citizens Planning Association Meeting

By Lee Moldaver for Citizens Planning Association | December 4, 2015 | 10:45 a.m.

Third District County Supervisor Doreen Farr will share her outlook on policy, land use, environment and how-when-where the opportunity for active public engagement could be most valuable.

She will speak from 12 - 1:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2015, at Citizens Planning Association's free December meeting. Join the conversation, as Farr looks ahead to her final year in office and discusses some fast-approaching crossroads.

After Supervisor Farr's presentation, hear Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District General Manager Jerry Estrada give a brief overview of MTD's new strategic plan for south coast transit service and hear how a new federal funding initiative might make more resources available locally for sustainable transportation.

As always, the CPA meeting is free. Brown bag lunches are allowed, and guests are welcome

The Carrillo-Hill Adobe (Union Bank Partners Room) is located at 11. E. Carrillo Street, just up from the corner of State Street.

Free parking is available for the first 75 minutes in City lots 8 and 9.

Lee Moldaver represents Citizens Planning Association.

 
