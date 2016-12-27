Supervisor-elect Hartmann Names Staff, Planning Commission Appointees

Supervisor-elect Joan Hartmann announced on Tuesday her appointments to her 3rd District staff and to the Planning Commission.

She has picked Jefferson Litten as her chief of staff, and named Elizabeth Farnum, Gina Fisher and Esther Aguilera (interim) as her appointees for 3rd District representatives. Marell Brooks will continue as the 3rd District planning commissioner. Hartmann’s staff has extensive experience in government, nonprofit, management, education and community organizing.

During the campaign, Hartmann pledged to be responsive, transparent and inclusive of all constituents in her district. To that end, her staff will work from offices in the North County, Santa Ynez Valley and South County.

Hartmann said, “I am eager to roll up my sleeves and get started. We have an important job ahead of us and my staff and I look forward to working closely with my colleagues on the board and our constituents. My experienced staff will be a great asset, and I am pleased and proud to announce this talented group of individuals.”

Following is information about the staff:

Litten has experience in education, management and nonprofit leadership. Most recently, as director of energy and climate programs for the Community Environmental Council (CEC), he led CEC’s initiatives promoting renewable energy, sustainable transportation, and energy efficiency solutions across the Central Coast.

Under Litten’s leadership, CEC helped more than 500 Central Coast homeowners go solar. Additionally, he led advocacy for the Cuyama Solar Farm, the first utility-scale, renewable energy facility in Santa Barbara County. Prior to joining CEC, he was an administrator and founding teacher at the San Roque School (Garden Street Academy).

Litten has served as a board officer at Central Coast Green Building Council, the Central Coast American Planning Association, and the Alumni Council of the Emerging Leaders Program. He holds a masters degree in environmental science and management from the Bren School where he specialized in corporate environmental management.

Farnum, who has lived in Santa Barbara County for almost 30 years, has experience in law, planning and nonprofits. She was assistant city attorney in Lompoc, and deputy counsel in the Santa Barbara County. She has served as 3rd District planning commissioner and, most recently, as district representative to 3rd District Supervisor Doreen Farr.

Farnum also been on the board of several nonprofits, including the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County, WeWatch, the Fund for Santa Barbara, and Veggie Rescue.

Fischer's experience includes political organizing and nonprofit leadership. She most recently served as the director of public policy and community engagement at Planned Parenthood California Central Coast and Planned Parenthood Central Coast Action Fund.

Prior to joining Planned Parenthood, Fischer was community programs manager for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. Under her leadership, Foodbank earned national recognition from Feeding America for creating innovative programs aimed at ending the childhood hunger crisis in America.

She has organized and managed political campaigns for progressive women running for office on the Central Coast. Fischer serves a number of community organizations including chair of the Santa Barbara County Commission for Women and vice chair of the Santa Barbara County Historic Landmarks Advisory Commission. Fischer holds a BA in political science and geography from UCSB.

Aguilera served eight years as district representative to Farr, focusing on projects related to infrastructure, public health and safety, and social services. Aguilera will serve as an interim district representative through Hartmann’s transition.

Aguilera was recently accepted to the Credential Government Leader Program offered by California International City/County Management Association and the Municipal Management Association in Southern California, broadening her experience in public administration.

Currently, she is a fellow at Southern California Leadership Network, advancing her knowledge on key issues such as economic and workforce development, transportation, land-use and housing, natural resources, and disaster preparedness. She holds a master’s degree in public administration from the Tseng College at California State Northridge, and a BA from UCSB.

Brooks, who will continue as Hartmann’s planning commissioner, has been a Santa Barbara County resident for over 38 years and was initially appointed by Farr. She is currently on the board of Citizens Planning Association where she has served more than 10 years.

Brooks served on the board of the Vandenberg Village Association during the 1980s and, again, in recent years for a six-year stint. She also served on the Women's Commission for six years and has taught for 34 years at Lompoc High School.

— Jefferson Litten for Supervisor-elect Joan Hartmann.