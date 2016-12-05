Supervisor-Elect Williams Seeks Applicants for County Boards, Commissions

Santa Barbara County First District Supervisor-elect Das Williams is seeking First District constituents to serve on a variety of county boards and commissions for terms beginning in January.

The application deadline is Dec. 12.

“Board and commission participation is an excellent way to foster and expand leadership in our community,” Williams said. “Serving on boards and commissions not only provides citizens with an excellent opportunity to engage in public service, but it also allows county government to hear from a diverse variety of voices.”

Because Williams will begin his first term as supervisor in January, all First District board and commission appointments will be new. Currently seated commission or board members, whose terms are expiring and who are interested in continuing service, are requested to reapply at this time. Williams said he is also strongly encouraging new interested community members to apply.

The following list includes the First District positions open for application:

» Agricultural Advisory Committee — one term expiring

» Air Pollution Control District Community Advisory Council — two terms expiring

» Arts Commission — one vacancy

» North County Board of Architectural Review — one vacancy

» South County Board of Architectural Review — two terms expiring: one architect and one landscape architect needed

» Fish and Wildlife Commission — one term expiring

» Historic Landmarks Advisory Commission — two terms expiring

» Housing Authority Board of Commissioners — one term expiring

» Montecito Board of Architectural Review — three terms expiring: one architect and two public members needed

» Montecito Planning Commission — one vacancy; two terms expiring

» Park Commission — one term expiring

» Mosquito and Vector Management District of Santa Barbara County — one term expiring

Click here for a list of specific qualifications and applications. Applications must be returned to the County Clerk of the Board no later than 5 p.m. Dec. 12.

Williams, who will be sworn in on Jan. 10, intends to present the majority of his appointments to the Board of Supervisors for confirmation at that meeting.

— Darcel Elliott represents First District Supervisor-elect Das Williams.