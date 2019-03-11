Supervisor Joan Hartmann Sets Constituent Office Hours in Guadalupe

Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann invites constituents to visit during upcoming office hours to discuss Guadalupe issues, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at The Beatitude House, 267 Campodonico Ave., Guadalupe.
Hartmann is interested in speaking with students, residents, local leaders and businesses to hear about community vitality ideas, learn about and share upcoming projects, and answer questions Guadalupe and Los Alamos residents may have with regards to local issues.
Drop-ins are welcome.
— Jefferson Litten for County Supervisor Joan Hartmann.