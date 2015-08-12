Supervisor Lavagnino Calls Hearing to Discuss Criminal-Justice Process

Advice

On July 24, a heinous crime was committed in Santa Maria. Marilyn Pharis, a 64 year old Air Force veteran was brutally sexually assaulted, tortured and murdered in her own home.

One of her alleged attackers was Victor Martinez, an illegal immigrant from Mexico who had been previously arrested at least five times and held in our county jail.

This case has received national attention and has exposed dangerous gaps that exist in our justice system.

Supervisor Steve Lavagnino has called for a public hearing to be held on Sept. 8 during the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors meeting in Santa Maria.

The Santa Barbara County sheriff, district attorney, chief probation officer, public defender, the chief of police for the city of Santa Maria and a representative from Immigration and Customs Enforcement have all been invited to participate.

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the Joseph Centeno Administration Building at 511 E. Lakeside Parkway.

As always, the public is welcome to attend and comment.