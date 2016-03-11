Supervisor Peter Adam Endorses Justin Fareed for California 24th Congressional Seat

Justin Fareed announced March 10 the support of Supervisor Peter Adam for Fareed’s campaign for California’s 24th Congressional District, a key endorsement from the Central Coast’s Santa Barbara County.

“Justin has an understanding of business, the workings of the federal government and foreign policy that is superior to any other candidate in the race. That alone is enough to earn my support,” said Supervisor Peter Adam. “But he also represents the next generation, who will inherit and must pay for the debt that we have incurred and will bring real resolve to Washington for today and future generations. That’s why I’m proud to support Justin for California’s 24th District.”

Fareed is proud to have such an influential leader from the Central Coast endorse his campaign and looks forward to garnering additional support ahead of the June 7th primary.

“Peter is a strong leader for our district and truly cares about serving the people who elected him. I’m honored and humbled to have his support for my campaign,” said Justin Fareed.

Fareed will attend the 7th Annual COLAB SLO Dinner and Fundraiser where Supervisor Adam will be the keynote speaker.

— Christiana Purves represents Justin Fareed for Congress.