Supervisors Alter Local-Vendor Preference Policy for Certain Santa Barbara County Contracts

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | February 13, 2019 | 3:53 p.m.

In a close vote, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors voted this week to alter its local-vendor preference policy and check in on the results after six months.

Its current program, for $25,000-plus contracts on tangible goods (“materials, supplies, furnishings, equipment, operating, maintenance and miscellaneous”), awards the bid to a local vendor if it’s the lowest bid, or within 6 percent of the non-local vendor bid.

With the change, local vendors within that 6-percent margin will get 72 hours to match the lowest bid for the contract, or not, according to the county.

The goal is to increase competition with more bids, “continue to stimulate local business,” and save the county money, according to a staff report, and it’s unclear whether those will be competing interests with the change they’re trying out.

In the 2017-18 year, the county spent $16.6 million on tangible-goods contracts and $10 million went to local companies, according to a staff presentation.

The Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 on Tuesday to approve the change, with supervisors Gregg Hart, Joan Hartmann and Steve Lavagnino in favor, and Peter Adam and Das Williams against.

Hart and Hartmann were both supportive of trying it out and having staff return with a report in six months. Lavagnino emphasized the need to analyze the program data and do outreach to vendors in addition to the policy change.

There are benefits to keeping sales tax dollars local, such as for large purchases of vehicles or other equipment, he said.  

“Sometimes I think it’s financially wiser if we spend a little more money but we keep it local,” Lavagnino said.

Adam said the county needs to justify spending more taxpayer money, and if it costs more to do business in Santa Barbara County, supervisors should focus on helping with that.

The county urges people to buy local, and should do the same, Williams said, adding that he believes many local businesses are struggling and did not think it was a good time to change the policy.

