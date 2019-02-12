Pixel Tracker

Supervisors Appoint New Santa Barbara County Planning & Development Director

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | February 12, 2019 | 3:48 p.m.

Lisa Plowman was appointed as Santa Barbara County’s new Planning and Development director Tuesday, after the retirement and pending retirement of the department’s last two leaders.

Director Glenn Russell retired last year and longtime county employee Dianne Black, who has been interim director since Russell left, is retiring at the end of March, county spokeswoman Gina DePinto said.

Plowman worked in the Planning and Development Department for 11 years, as a planner and then deputy director, and left in 2005. Since then, she has worked in the private sector at Peikert Group and for the past five years, as principal and planning manager of RRM Design Group.

Plowman “has an opportunity to provide a new perspective, informed by her consulting work, significant knowledge of the community and understanding of the department’s operations,” County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato said in a statement Tuesday.

Miyasato added thanks to Black, who has worked for the county for almost 35 years.

“We will miss her wealth of experience, encyclopedic knowledge and tremendous commitment to the Planning and Development Department and county.”

Lisa Plowman contributed headshot Click to view larger
Lisa Plowman

Plowman is scheduled to start work March 18.

“After many years in the private sector, I’m excited about the opportunity to lead the Planning and Development Department through the county’s Renew 2022 transformation effort,” Plowman said in a statement released by the county Tuesday.

“I look forward to working with the professional and dedicated team in the department to provide exceptional service to our customers and the community.” 

Plowman currently manages the RRM Design Group’s Santa Barbara office and “oversees the entitlement process for all private development projects and working with public agencies on long range planning projects including specific plans, master plans, reuse plans and contract planning services,” the county said in a statement Tuesday.

The appointment was announced after a closed session meeting of the Board of Supervisors. They have been meeting in closed session in recent weeks to also talk about hiring a new director of the Human Resources Department, and last month appointed a new County Fire Chief, Mark Hartwig of the San Bernardino County Fire District.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

