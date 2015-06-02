Supervisors Approve Fee Increases at Santa Barbara County Parks

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved county park fee increases that will impact reservation fees and the prices for camping sites, cabins and park day use.

The non-refundable reservation fee for special events in county parks will increase to $200 from $100, for events such as Old Spanish Days and the Calvary Chapel Easter Service at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Garden, according to Community Services Department chief financial officer Ryder Bailey.

About 20 percent of the county’s reservations are canceled so the department also proposed a cancelation fee of 50 percent of the rate paid.

The reservation fee at Orcutt Park Sports Field will increase to $15 from $5.

Day use fees will increase, with $2 to $10 increases per day for tent sites, group camping sites, yurts and cabin fees.

The increased fees are expected to generate $180,000 per year, which is about 3 percent of the community services department’s revenues, Bailey said.

New rates will take effect July 1 and the full list can be viewed below. The green fees are changes and the red fees are being eliminated.

The Park Commission recommended approval in March and a study of nearby areas showed the fees are within market rates, Bailey said.

Supervisors unanimously approved the changes.

Santa Barbara County Proposed Park Fees