Friday, June 22 , 2018, 3:45 pm | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Supervisors Approve Fees for Cannabis Business Licenses in Santa Barbara County

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | May 8, 2018 | 6:29 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved cannabis business license fees that are designed to repay departments for staff time spent reviewing applications, renewals and compliance checks.

The county estimates staff will process 150 business licenses in the coming year, and applicants will be required to pay a deposit and be charged for the hours worked by staff, said Dennis Bozanich, deputy county executive officer.

The business license fees for marijuana-related operations are separate from Planning and Development Department fees for land-use and conditiona-use permits, Bozanich noted.

Fees are supposed to generate full cost recovery for the county, and estimated totals are $7,200 for the application review/compliance process and $4,500 for renewals.

“The costs pale in comparison to what the state’s charging for licensing,” Bozanich said.

The supervisors voted 3-1, with one abstaining, to consider the first reading of the ordinance, which will come back May 15 for final adoption of the fees.

First District Supervisor Das Williams, Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann and Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino voted in support of the motion and Fourth District Supervisor Peter Adam voted against it, which is consistent with his votes opposing many of the cannabis-related regulatory ordinances handled by the board.

Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf abstained from the vote, saying she was torn, and that she wanted to make sure the county recoups its permitting and licensing costs.

The supervisors already have adopted a cannabis land-use ordinance and business-license ordinance.

No cannabis-related funding was presented during the April budget workshops, but it will be included in the June budget adoption process. 

By then, the county will know whether voters approved a cannabis-related tax measure.

Bozanich has said that tax revenues from that measure could be used for enforcement — including Sheriff’s Department narcotics investigators and a dedicated deputy district attorney — while fees cover permitting costs.

County department heads have said they will need more employees to handle the licensing and permitting process, tax collection and law enforcement.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Planning and Development Director Dianne Black noted that the department is hiring, or plans to hire, two staff planners for cannabis-related permitting, two for compliance work, and a supervisor.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 