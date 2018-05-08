Supervisors Approve Fees for Cannabis Business Licenses in Santa Barbara County

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved cannabis business license fees that are designed to repay departments for staff time spent reviewing applications, renewals and compliance checks.

The county estimates staff will process 150 business licenses in the coming year, and applicants will be required to pay a deposit and be charged for the hours worked by staff, said Dennis Bozanich, deputy county executive officer.

The business license fees for marijuana-related operations are separate from Planning and Development Department fees for land-use and conditiona-use permits, Bozanich noted.

Fees are supposed to generate full cost recovery for the county, and estimated totals are $7,200 for the application review/compliance process and $4,500 for renewals.

“The costs pale in comparison to what the state’s charging for licensing,” Bozanich said.

The supervisors voted 3-1, with one abstaining, to consider the first reading of the ordinance, which will come back May 15 for final adoption of the fees.

First District Supervisor Das Williams, Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann and Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino voted in support of the motion and Fourth District Supervisor Peter Adam voted against it, which is consistent with his votes opposing many of the cannabis-related regulatory ordinances handled by the board.

Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf abstained from the vote, saying she was torn, and that she wanted to make sure the county recoups its permitting and licensing costs.

The supervisors already have adopted a cannabis land-use ordinance and business-license ordinance.

No cannabis-related funding was presented during the April budget workshops, but it will be included in the June budget adoption process.

By then, the county will know whether voters approved a cannabis-related tax measure.

Bozanich has said that tax revenues from that measure could be used for enforcement — including Sheriff’s Department narcotics investigators and a dedicated deputy district attorney — while fees cover permitting costs.

County department heads have said they will need more employees to handle the licensing and permitting process, tax collection and law enforcement.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Planning and Development Director Dianne Black noted that the department is hiring, or plans to hire, two staff planners for cannabis-related permitting, two for compliance work, and a supervisor.

