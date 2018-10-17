Wednesday, October 17 , 2018, 7:51 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Supervisors Approve Financing Plan for Tajiguas Landfill Resource Recovery Project

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | October 17, 2018 | 6:23 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a financing plan for the Tajiguas Resource Recovery project, which is expected to cost more than $250 million and extend the usefulness of the current landfill.

The project goal is to divert 60 percent of the waste going to the landfill, which is situated in a canyon on the Gaviota Coast, by building a facility to harvest additional recyclables and an anaerobic digester to convert organic materials into gas that powers the facility.

“Total gross debt service payments are approximately $254.2 million, with an average annual gross debt service of $12.7 million,” a county staff report said.

The supervisors approved issuing up to $180 million in solid waste revenue certificates of participation.

The county’s general fund is not responsible to pay the debt service, since it will be repaid from revenues in the solid-waste system, said Jennifer Christensen with the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office.

Previous construction cost estimates were at $130 million, and the supervisors authorized financing of a principal amount not to exceed $180 million, a term not to exceed 25 years, and a true interest cost not to exceed 5.5 percent, according to county documents. 

Technical planning errors have increased the cost and delayed the project, when county staff used the wrong boundary for the coastal zone and the facility site had to be moved.

The landfill would likely close in 2026 without this project, which is expected to extend that date 10 years.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 