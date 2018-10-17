Supervisors Approve Financing Plan for Tajiguas Landfill Resource Recovery Project

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a financing plan for the Tajiguas Resource Recovery project, which is expected to cost more than $250 million and extend the usefulness of the current landfill.

The project goal is to divert 60 percent of the waste going to the landfill, which is situated in a canyon on the Gaviota Coast, by building a facility to harvest additional recyclables and an anaerobic digester to convert organic materials into gas that powers the facility.

“Total gross debt service payments are approximately $254.2 million, with an average annual gross debt service of $12.7 million,” a county staff report said.

The supervisors approved issuing up to $180 million in solid waste revenue certificates of participation.

The county’s general fund is not responsible to pay the debt service, since it will be repaid from revenues in the solid-waste system, said Jennifer Christensen with the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office.

Previous construction cost estimates were at $130 million, and the supervisors authorized financing of a principal amount not to exceed $180 million, a term not to exceed 25 years, and a true interest cost not to exceed 5.5 percent, according to county documents.

Technical planning errors have increased the cost and delayed the project, when county staff used the wrong boundary for the coastal zone and the facility site had to be moved.

The landfill would likely close in 2026 without this project, which is expected to extend that date 10 years.

