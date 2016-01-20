Supervisors Approve More Funds for Homeless Warming Shelters in Santa Barbara County

As rain steadily drizzled from the sky Tuesday, Santa Barbara County Supervisors took action to protect homeless people from the elements this winter.

With a unanimous 5-0 vote, supervisors approved extending their warming shelter contract by $37,000, money that provides shelter for the homeless during nighttime hours.

The shelters are activated when low temperatures and expected rains reach a certain level.

They also voted to begin a temporary shelter during daylight hours, and allotted $91,000 for that purpose.

Both sets of funding would come from the county’s contingency fund. If the county ends up not needing the shelters because of less rain than expected, the money will not be spent.

The item was brought forward by Supervisors Doreen Farr and Steve Lavagnino.

“It would be easy to imagine how difficult it would be if you were a homeless person out in this weather,” Farr said.

New resources are needed to shelter the homeless, she said, and current funds are expected to run out before the rainy season ends.

More than 1,400 homeless people live in Santa Barbara County, and vulnerability increases for the homeless during extreme weather, Lavagnino said.

Over a dozen people spoke, including shelter workers, who said that their locations are packed to capacity now.

The proposed day program would be open between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in two locations across the county. They would offer people a basic shelter and a meal, as well as transportation to and from the sites.

The Santa Maria City Minami Center in the North County and Earl Warren Showgrounds in South County are being vetted for possible use.

The Santa Maria and Santa Barbara Armories are also being considered as potential day sites.

“This money provides a type of life insurance policy for the over 1,400 people that don’t have a place to live,” Farr said.

North County shelters have been at capacity for several years, speakers said, and recent rains have exacerbated conditions.

“I don’t think any of us were ready for the impacts the winter would have,” said Kristen Cahoon, shelter director of Good Samaritan Shelter.

About two-thirds of shelter residents are working but making minimum wage, so “there’s no housing for them to find their way out,” she said — which causes a bottleneck in the shelters.

Warming shelter attendance has tripled since last year, seeing up to 60 people a night, said Sylvia Bernard, also of Good Samaritan Shelter.

Dr. Jason Prystowsky works at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and is medical director for Santa Barbara Street Medicine, a nonprofit that provides free medical care to chronically homeless and working poor.

“This year, we have seen 60 patients and it’s not yet the end of January,” he said.

When people with compromised mental or physical health are forced to stay wet and cold, the results can be deadly, he said.

In addition to shelters, other public spaces like libraries are also feeling the impact and getting crowded on rainy days, other speakers said.

