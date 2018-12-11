Pixel Tracker

Supervisors Approve Permit Fees for Scooter, Bike-Share Programs in Santa Barbara County

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | December 11, 2018 | 6:34 p.m.

Santa Barbara County will start accepting permit applications Thursday for scooter and bike-share programs after the Board of Supervisors approved a fee program to go with its regulatory ordinance.  

Companies deployed scooters in Isla Vista and other unincorporated South Coast areas months ago, but once the county’s ordinance goes into effect Thursday, the businesses have to come in and apply for permits, said Chris Sneddon, deputy director of the Public Works Department.  

He said the companies operating locally – which include Bird and Lime – deployed about 600 scooters in Isla Vista and 500 in other areas, including the city of Goleta and unincorporated areas in the Goleta Valley.

The supervisors in November approved a regulatory ordinance for mobility device operators, and on Tuesday adopted a fee resolution for issuing annual business purposes encroachment permits, after hearing a report on draft permit conditions and enforcement options.

The fees approved Tuesday apply to using the road rights-of-way for business purposes, including outdoor dining and shared mobility devices (car, bike and scooter programs).

While the county is implementing a permit program, Goleta took a different approach and banned the scooters with an emergency ordinance. The UC Santa Barbara campus has also banned them.

Sneddon said as the county processes permits, it also wants to explore a regional approach to shared mobility devices, to avoid every city and jurisdiction having a different program and different companies. 

The county’s fees for encroachment permits include charging designated car-share parking $75 per month, and outdoor dining is charged $1 per square foot, per month.

Scooter and bike-share programs will be charged $5 per square foot monthly for dedicated parking, and an additional $5 per scooter, per month fee, and $1 per bike, per month fee.  

Draft permit conditions include limiting “fleet size” by zone, and limiting where shared bikes and scooters can be deployed, Sneddon said.

The county could suspend or revoke permits for companies that do not meet the conditions.

Public Works Director Scott McGolpin said the goals of the program are mobility, safety, and quality of life, and county transportation staff will work on encroachment permits that work for the companies and the public.

Legal challenges were on county staff members’ mind as the permit program was developed, County Counsel Michael Ghizzoni said.

Ghizzoni suggested the supervisors rely on staff discretion to implement permit conditions.

Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf initially made a motion that pushed for more permit restrictions, such as limiting deployment to commercial zones and allowing only 50 scooters in the Eastern Goleta Valley zone, but that motion failed. 

The supervisors then voted 4-1, with Wolf dissenting, to approve staff recommendations to adopt the fee resolution, and request that staff report back to the board in two months. 

Tuesday was Wolf's last meeting as supervisor, after 12 years on the board. She decided not to run for re-election this year and Santa Barbara City Councilman Gregg Hart won the seat in an unopposed race.

Board Chairman Das Williams said the board wants to give staff discretion, with the clear direction that the supervisors want safety and nuisance issues addressed. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

