Friday, June 15 , 2018, 2:46 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Supervisors Approve San Antonio Groundwater Basin Five-Year Study

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | November 6, 2014 | 8:00 p.m.

Since the San Antonio Groundwater Basin is the sole source of water for the San Antonio Valley in central Santa Barbara County, county leaders approved a five-year study to examine the current and future water availability of the region.

The county Board of Supervisors is partnering with the U.S. Geological Survey and approved a funding agreement this week.

The county water agency’s share of the costs will be about $1.5 million over the five-year study period.

The San Antonio Groundwater Basin is the sole source of water for the greater Los Alamos Valley and supplies Vandenberg Air Force Base, which also uses the State Water Project.

This project will be aligned with the recent state groundwater legislation signed by Gov. Jerry Brown, noted Tom Fayram, deputy director of water resources.

Land above the basin is mostly agricultural and has largely been converted from livestock pasture to irrigated vineyards since the groundwater levels were last studied in the early 1980s, according to county staff.

USGS and county evaluations will look into the historic record of water levels declining in some areas of the basin and consider more opportunities to recharge the groundwater levels.

County water staff met with various stakeholder groups before finalizing the plans for this study and the Cachuma Resource Conservation District will take a leadership role with advisory committee and public meetings over the next five years.

The San Antonio Valley is about 30 miles long by 7 miles wide and is bordered by the Solomon-Casmalia Hills to the north, Purisima Hills to the south, the Burton mesa on the west side and San Rafael Mountains in the east, according to county records. 

The basin itself is located about 15 miles south of Santa Maria and covers an area of 128 square miles.

 Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 