Monday, April 23 , 2018, 6:37 pm | Partly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Supervisors Seek Long-Term Plan for Goleta Beach Erosion as Emergency Costs Pile Up

Santa Barbara County has been unable to get the upper hand in its constant battle with Mother Nature

Heavy equipment is used earlier this year to protect Goleta Beach Park against erosion caused by heavy storm surf. The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors is seeking long-term solutions to the problem. Click to view larger
Heavy equipment is used earlier this year to protect Goleta Beach Park against erosion caused by heavy storm surf. The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors is seeking long-term solutions to the problem. (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)
By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | April 11, 2017 | 8:49 p.m.

Weather and waves have never been kind to Santa Barbara County’s most popular park.

Officials have reported that over the last three years, Goleta Beach Park has seen 53,000 square feet of land eroded by storms and wave action, prompting regular emergency action to protect the shoreline, parking lots, a restaurant, picnic areas and other park amenities from the encroaching ocean.

Rock revetments have been constructed along the shore in the past, and last year, a geotextile mesh was buried below the beach to hold sand in place before becoming exposed.

In January, a sand berm was put in place, and though it protected the beach during a storm, it was wiped away in two days.

More rock revetments were installed in February and March after especially powerful storms, and the pier was closed for a month for significant repairs.

All these solutions have required emergency permits from the Coastal Commission, the powerful state body that oversees projects along the California coast, as well as money that county officials are increasingly unhappy paying out.

As Goleta Beach Park jumps from emergency to emergency, the county Board of Supervisors is growing impatient with what have become stop-gap solutions to the relentless weathering of a park that sees an estimated 1.5 million visitors a year.

Over the 2016-17 fiscal year, the county Community Services Department has reported $950,000 so far in emergency costs, though it’s seeking reimbursements for most of that from FEMA.

On the supervisors’ plate Tuesday was a request to authorize those emergency expenditures, many of which came out of funds not intended for the kind of work they paid for.

“I really don’t like approving expenditures after the fact — especially a million-dollar one,” said Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino.

The abrupt episodes of erosion shouldn’t be called emergencies when they happen regularly, he added.

“Really, our hands are tied. I really think we have to come up with a long-term solution because what we’re doing right now is not working.”

Community Services Director George Chapjian and County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato explained that they had little time to deliberate where the money would come from with storms about to hit and damage needing immediate restoration.

Vexing the supervisors as well were occasional violations of the emergency permits’ provisions, like construction contractors allowing their machinery to get too close to the ocean.

That, while routinely going to the Coastal Commission for those permits without a long-term plan, is going to start looking suspicious to the commission, warned First District Supervisor Das Williams.

Though the supervisors ultimately approved the expenditures 5-0, some of them asserted that agencies such as the Santa Barbara Airport, the Goleta Sanitary District and other utility companies whose infrastructure the county has been protecting with its dollars should help foot the bill.

Chapjian told the board that his staff would return this summer after stakeholder input with a menu of options and protective measures for a permanent solution.

The policy and strategies the county pursues would then be the board’s call.

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 