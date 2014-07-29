Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 4:51 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara County Supervisors Discuss Exemptions for Measure P Anti-Fracking Ban

Amid concerns of litigation, the board asks staff to create exemption rules for the proposed oil and gas production initiative on November's ballot

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | July 29, 2014 | 11:00 p.m.

Santa Barbara County officials on Tuesday considered the possible passage of Measure P, a countywide proposal to ban high-intensity petroleum operations.

Voters will ultimately decide whether the ballot measure is approved this November, but the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors needed to direct county staff to craft certain implementation ordinances, including rules for exemptions. 

After getting an earful from both sides of the oil production and fracking debate, the board unanimously voted to have staff preemptively work on the implementation ordinances. 

While most aspects of Measure P would go into effect immediately, county staff said, supervisors needed to administer exemption provisions.

More frankly put, staff asked supervisors to OK implementing ordinances to try heading off some of the litigation the measure might throw their way.

The county has received at least two serious threats of lawsuits since supervisors voted last month to submit the initiative to ban “high-intensity petroleum operations” to voters in the November general election, county counsel Michael Ghizzoni said.

Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino asked whether Measure P explicitly exempts existing operations from the ban, but Ghizzoni said the word “existing” does not appear in the ballot language.

Measure P’s main proponents, the Santa Barbara County Water Guardians, showed up in full blue-T-shirt-wearing force to support banning all operations that use methods of hydraulic fracturing, oxidization and steam injection for onshore oil production in the unincorporated areas of the county.

According to the measure, exemptions from the prohibition of development, construction, installation or use of any facility or aboveground equipment could be granted when the ban would violate constitutional rights, constitute an “unconstitutional taking of property” or apply to a person/entity with a “vested right” as of the effective date.

Nearly 30 public speakers took to the podium in Santa Barbara and remotely in Santa Maria, sharing concerns over ballot language that could hurt existing oil operations.

“We do not have the option of changing a word of that ballot,” Third District Supervisor Doreen Farr said.

“It does expressly state within the ballot measure that we then are obligated to come up with these implementation ordinances.”

If the measure doesn’t pass, the exemption ordinances don’t matter, she said.

Others called Measure P flawed, a fiscal risk to the budget, job-killer and general waste, since fracking was not an issue in the county.

“I am not surprised that you’ve been threatened with litigation,” said Katie Davis of the Water Guardians, alleging oil-company-fueled scare tactics. “I would ask that the Board of Supervisors and county staff not be intimidated.”

Davis said the initiative would prevent a massive increase in these operations, not disband those in existence.

County staff said 50 percent of 1,200 active area wells use a cyclic-steaming process, while the rest will use one or more of the procedures indicated in Measure P in their lifetime.

The measure was anything but neighborly, according to Santa Barbara City Councilman Frank Hotchkiss.

“How would we feel if our neighbors from the north decided to ban one of our means of employment?” he said. “Let’s not set a terrible precedent by being un-neighborly to them.”

Another speaker likened fracking to “environmental molestation of Mother Nature.”

Joining remotely from Santa Maria, Fourth District Supervisor Peter Adam asked why ordinances needed to be created before a vote.

Ghizzoni said ordinances could mitigate litigation, noting that the county budget must be augmented and two attorneys added if Measure P passes in November. 

“I think it’s going to be challenging and (be on a) case by case exemption,” he said.

“And expensive,” Adam added. “I think that this thing is really ill-advised.”

The county is self-insured up to $500,000, counsel said, but other insurance might not cover litigation of the initiative.

Ghizzoni said staff wouldn’t know if the county would be covered until it came out of a potential litigation process at the court of appeal.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 