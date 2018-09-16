Sounding Alarm on False Alarms, County Supervisors Consider Policy Changes to Restrict Response

There are thousands of security alarm activations each year in unincorporated Santa Barbara County, and the Board of Supervisors wants to cut down on the number of false calls.

According to county staff, there were 6,124 alarm activations in 2017 and sheriff’s deputies responded to 3,770 of them. Reports were written for just 35 activations.

The issue was on the Board of Supervisors’ administrative agenda Tuesday, which usually means there isn’t any discussion or comments, but it was pulled for comments and a separate vote.

Assistant County Executive Officer Jeff Frapwell said the CEO’s office, the Sheriff’s Department and the Auditor-Controller’s staff are recommending that the county implement a verified response policy.

Such a policy, he said, would make 9-1-1 dispatch and law enforcement personnel more efficient by reducing the number of false alarms they handle.

A verified response requires proof that a break-in has happened or is likely in progress, either from a witness at the scene or through audio or video security systems.

The staff also considered an alarm permit ordinance, which would require alarm owners to pay a fee to register their electronic security systems with the county and establish fines for responses to false alarms from either a registered or unregistered system.

The cities of Santa Barbara and Santa Maria both have false alarm prevention programs, including permit ordinances that require alarm systems to be registered. Santa Barbara charges $40 per year and Santa Maria charges $14.40 annually for permits.

The supervisors voted to support the staff recommendation of moving to a verified response system, but asked that the issue come back before the board for final approval. They also told county staff to work out the details of an alarm permit ordinance in case they reject the verified response approach.

Fourth District Supervisor Peter Adam said he was concerned about the impact of a verified response policy, since many people have older security systems without camera systems in their homes and may not be able to provide verification.

The issue will come back to the Board of Supervisors at a later meeting, according to county staff.

