Supervisors Decide to Pursue Community Choice Energy Program for Entire Santa Barbara County, Cities

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted to pursue a community choice energy program for unincorporated areas and interested cities, after a feasibility study yielded opposite conclusions to last year’s naysaying report.

Community choice energy programs, or CCEs, allow counties and cities to choose the source of electricity, such as renewables including wind and solar, and set rates.

Electricity would come from a different source, but still be delivered through existing utility companies to customers — Pacific Gas and Electric Co. for the North County and Southern California Edison on the South Coast — said Jennifer Cregar, who works in the Community Service Department’s Division of Energy and Sustainability Initiatives.

“Most customers would not notice the change other than a different line item on their bill,” she said.

The supervisors voted 3-2 to pursue forming a joint powers authority to create a new CCE program with interested cities.

Supervisors Joan Hartmann, Das Williams and Janet Wolf supported the motion while supervisors Peter Adam and Steve Lavagnino voted against it.

Cregar told the board that the countywide option was considered the most economically favorable, and could offer competitive rates to what utilities charge electricity customers. The program could launch as soon as 2021, she said.

Santa Barbara County has been considering forming a CCE program for a while, but a study presented last year concluded it was not financially feasible.

The supervisors commissioned a new study with a different consultant firm, Pacific Energy Advisors, which concluded there are financially viable options.

Cregar said the firm studied whether the county can meet its policy goals while covering program costs and offering competitive electricity rates to customers.

Members of the Board of Supervisors were wary that two studies could have opposite conclusions, and Cregar pointed to a list of different assumptions the two firms had made for their financial calculations.

Pacific Energy Advisors, which wrote the new study, assumed a smaller start-up capital amount, a smaller financial reserve policy, and lower power and staffing costs than the previous firm, Willdan Financial Services, she said.

The first study was peer reviewed by a third-party firm, while the new study was neither peer-reviewed nor analyzed by the Auditor-Controller’s Office.

Auditor-Controller Theo Fallati said the board letter and other documents for the Pacific Energy Advisors study were presented to his office, but his employees don’t have the expertise in the area to conduct a thorough analysis.

Another peer review would be the way to do that, he told the board.

“It is so laden with assumptions, we don’t have expertise with those assumptions, so we have no opinion on it,” he said.

Lavagnino compared the studies to being a juror presented with two expert witnesses offering different accounts.

“We had someone say it’s not feasible and now say it is; it puts me in a very tough situation,” he said.

Williams also asked county staff to pursue “further financial analysis” once the county has a better idea of which cities may want to participate in the program.

Pursuing a countywide CCE program was one of several options county staff offered the Board of Supervisors.

Other paths considered Tuesday were: creating a community choice energy program only for unincorporated areas, which could have a faster implementation plan since it did not involve negotiating a joint powers authority; joining existing community choice energy programs for unincorporated areas (which would involve joining one for PG&E and one for Southern California Edison customers); and not implementing a CCE program.

The Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday also discussed the study and voted unanimously to launch a countywide community choice energy program.

“It's so clear we need to get off oil,” Councilwoman Kristen Sneddon said. “We need to move away from petroleum energy.”

The state of California has set a 50 percent renewable energy goal by 2030 and Sneddon said, “Fifty percent sounds weak to me; I think we can do better.”

Councilman Gregg Hart, who will join the county Board of Supervisors next year as the Second District representative, agreed.

“I am excited about the prospects,” he said. “It's pragmatic and its visionary.”

Noozhawk reporter Joshua Molina contributed reporting from the Santa Barbara City Council for this story.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.