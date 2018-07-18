Wednesday, July 18 , 2018, 12:31 am | Mostly Cloudy 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Supervisors Decide to Pursue Community Choice Energy Program for Entire Santa Barbara County, Cities

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo | July 17, 2018 | 9:13 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted to pursue a community choice energy program for unincorporated areas and interested cities, after a feasibility study yielded opposite conclusions to last year’s naysaying report.

Community choice energy programs, or CCEs, allow counties and cities to choose the source of electricity, such as renewables including wind and solar, and set rates.

Electricity would come from a different source, but still be delivered through existing utility companies to customers — Pacific Gas and Electric Co. for the North County and Southern California Edison on the South Coast — said Jennifer Cregar, who works in the Community Service Department’s Division of Energy and Sustainability Initiatives.

“Most customers would not notice the change other than a different line item on their bill,” she said.

The supervisors voted 3-2 to pursue forming a joint powers authority to create a new CCE program with interested cities.

Supervisors Joan Hartmann, Das Williams and Janet Wolf supported the motion while supervisors Peter Adam and Steve Lavagnino voted against it.

Cregar told the board that the countywide option was considered the most economically favorable, and could offer competitive rates to what utilities charge electricity customers. The program could launch as soon as 2021, she said.

Santa Barbara County has been considering forming a CCE program for a while, but a study presented last year concluded it was not financially feasible.

The supervisors commissioned a new study with a different consultant firm, Pacific Energy Advisors, which concluded there are financially viable options.

Cregar said the firm studied whether the county can meet its policy goals while covering program costs and offering competitive electricity rates to customers.

Members of the Board of Supervisors were wary that two studies could have opposite conclusions, and Cregar pointed to a list of different assumptions the two firms had made for their financial calculations.

Pacific Energy Advisors, which wrote the new study, assumed a smaller start-up capital amount, a smaller financial reserve policy, and lower power and staffing costs than the previous firm, Willdan Financial Services, she said.

The first study was peer reviewed by a third-party firm, while the new study was neither peer-reviewed nor analyzed by the Auditor-Controller’s Office.

Auditor-Controller Theo Fallati said the board letter and other documents for the Pacific Energy Advisors study were presented to his office, but his employees don’t have the expertise in the area to conduct a thorough analysis.

Another peer review would be the way to do that, he told the board.

“It is so laden with assumptions, we don’t have expertise with those assumptions, so we have no opinion on it,” he said.

Lavagnino compared the studies to being a juror presented with two expert witnesses offering different accounts.

“We had someone say it’s not feasible and now say it is; it puts me in a very tough situation,” he said.

Williams also asked county staff to pursue “further financial analysis” once the county has a better idea of which cities may want to participate in the program.

Pursuing a countywide CCE program was one of several options county staff offered the Board of Supervisors.

Other paths considered Tuesday were: creating a community choice energy program only for unincorporated areas, which could have a faster implementation plan since it did not involve negotiating a joint powers authority; joining existing community choice energy programs for unincorporated areas (which would involve joining one for PG&E and one for Southern California Edison customers); and not implementing a CCE program.

The Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday also discussed the study and voted unanimously to launch a countywide community choice energy program.

“It's so clear we need to get off oil,” Councilwoman Kristen Sneddon said. “We need to move away from petroleum energy.”

The state of California has set a 50 percent renewable energy goal by 2030 and Sneddon said, “Fifty percent sounds weak to me; I think we can do better.”

Councilman Gregg Hart, who will join the county Board of Supervisors next year as the Second District representative, agreed.

“I am excited about the prospects,” he said. “It's pragmatic and its visionary.”

Noozhawk reporter Joshua Molina contributed reporting from the Santa Barbara City Council for this story.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 