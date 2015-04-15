Monday, April 30 , 2018, 1:26 pm | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Supervisors Get Update on Measure A Maintenance Funding

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | April 15, 2015 | 9:55 a.m.

More than $35 million will go toward maintaining Santa Barbara County’s transportation infrastructure over the next five years, courtesy of voter-approved Measure A funds.

The county Board of Supervisors heard an update on the maintenance-devoted pot of money this week, and unanimously certified and reaffirmed a five-year Program of Projects and looked at allocations for the 2015-16 fiscal year.

Measure A, approved by voters in November 2008 and in effect since April 2010, will provide a stable revenue stream to the region for the next 25 years, primarily for deferred maintenance, matching funds for capital improvements, and corrective maintenance.

Funding for such projects also comes from the state gas tax and the county general fund.

Roughly $3 million is spent annually on pavement preservation — much less than is needed to maintain the system, according to Chris Sneddon, deputy director of the county Public Works Department transportation division.

Under existing distributions, the South Coast would receive $18,275,000 in deferred maintenance dollars over the next five years, with North County seeing $16,958,000.

About 57 percent of the total amount would fund local roadwork, Sneddon said.

The only good news about the drought, he said, was the lack of rain helping roads hold together better.

Likewise, the aftermath of the latest recession has brought a silver lining: the cost to maintain roads today isn’t as high as what was predicted a decade ago.

Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino was interested in the technology and whatever could be driving the cost down.

Cost-effective treatments such as grinding up existing road material to be mixed and used with new asphalt was one method Sneddon mentioned, which helps extend road treatment life by 10 years.

The difference between corrective, deferred and preventative maintenance gave Fourth District Supervisor Peter Adam trouble. He asked Sneddon to explain the county’s definition, and suggested departments use the terms consistently and explain how they choose which projects to pursue.

Corrective is maintenance performed on potholes, fixing a fallen stop sign or other calls to service, Sneddon said, while putting corrective and preventative into the same category of taking care of existing county assets.

First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal applauded “significant savings” through cost-effective maintenance methods, requesting departments present numbers to illustrate expense reductions.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 