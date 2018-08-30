Supervisors Laud St. Vincent’s For Enduring Work as Social Service Agency

Santa Barbara County has issued a resolution proclaiming St. Vincent’s as the longest continuing operational social service agency in the county and recognizing Sr. Margaret Keaveney for the past seven years as president/CEO.

The proclamation was presented Aug. 28 in the Board of Supervisors room.

In 1858, two young sisters from the Daughters of Charity arrived from Maryland opening the first English-speaking school and orphanage.

In 1918, responding to the needs of the families during World War I, St. Vincent’s opened one of the first day nurseries in California. Today it offers up to 98 children quality child care through its Early Childhood Education Center.

In 1996, St. Vincent’s transitional housing opened to meet the needs of single mothers and children. St. Vincent’s has served more than 1,000 mothers and children over the past 22 years.

In 2007, St. Vincent’s opened the largest affordable housing on one campus, serving 455 residents.

In 2018, the Daughters of Charity, along with St. Vincent’s Associates, work together to assure another 160 years of service.

To learn more about St. Vincent’s, visit https://www.stvincents-sb.org/ or contact Lisa Gosdschan, vice president/development, 805-683-6381 ext.110.

— Kathryn Ferguson for St. Vincent’s.