Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 9:11 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

County Supervisors to Consider Price Increases for Jail Food, Improvements to Hollister Avenue

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | September 16, 2013 | 7:18 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will be tackling a packed agenda, and will be asked to increase the amount for a jail food contract and hear an update on one of the region's most important homeless shelters as part of the schedule.

The Santa Barbara County Jail provides approximately 3,300 meals to inmates on a daily basis and more than 1.2 million meals annually.

The jail's meal program came under fire earlier this summer when inmates complained that the servings were too small and contained too much soy.

The Sheriff's Department has stated that the meals provided are up to state standards, and hired a private company in 2012 to provide the meals.

The Sheriff's Department now has a seven-year contract with Aramark Correctional Services to provide these meals, and part of the contract provides for an annual increase in the cost of meals served by Aramark by the Consumer Price Index.

Under the changes, the meals served to inmates will cost 90 cents each, with kosher meals each costing $3.06. Staff meals will cost $3.07, under the new changes.

The board is being asked by the Sheriff's Department to improve the increase by 2.34 percent.

Another item is slated to come before supervisors on their departmental agenda and deals with a homeless shelter that is scaling back programs because of budget concerns.

Last month, Casa Esperanza announced it would be eliminating its homeless day center operations as well the Community Kitchen Lunch Program because of funding shortages.

Shelter officials said they needed to do this to focus on their 24-hour residential shelter program. Supervisors will be getting an update on these changes on Tuesday.

The elimination of these programs will have impacts on funding and services administered by the county through several departments, staff reports say.

For example, case management from the Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Services portion of the county took place at the shelter during 20 hours a week, but the county is evaluating whether those services could be better served at other locations because of the closure of the day center.

Because the loan agreement on the property also states that it is to be used for a homeless day center as well as a shelter, the county supervisors will be asked to amend the agreement to include only the shelter.

The county supervisors will also be looking at a project report for improvements that could move forward on the two-mile stretch of Hollister Avenue and State Street between San Antonio Road and Highway 154.

Widening that stretch to four lanes and adding signals or roundabouts at Nogal and Modoc are one option.

Another involves widening the stretch between San Antonio and Modoc to four lanes, while widening from Modoc to Highway 154 to two lanes. This alternative would also include signalized intersections or roundabouts at Nogal and Modoc.

Supervisors could also chose to do nothing in the area, the staff report states.

Tuesday's meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in the board hearing room on the fourth floor of the County Administration Building, 105 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 