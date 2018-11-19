Supervisors Lower Fees for Veterans at County Parks

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors has adopted a recommendation to reduce the cost of an annual county parks day-use pass for U.S. veterans.

The annual pass fee for those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces or Reserves has been reduced to $10 for all veterans irrespective of residence. Formerly, the annual fee was $50 for veteran residents of Santa Barbara County and $60 for veterans living outside the county.

The annual pass is good for one year from the date of purchase.



The annual pass is accepted at Cachuma Lake Recreation Area and Jalama Beach County Park for day-use entry. The pass can be purchased at both parks, and at County Community Services Department Parks Division, 123 E. Anapamu St., second floor, Santa Barbara.

In the near future, passes can also be purchased at Lompoc Veterans Memorial and Santa Barbara Veterans Memorial buildings.



To buy a veterans annual pass, a customer will need to present one of three eligible identifications:

» California Driver’s License or identification card with the veteran designation issued by the California Department of Motor Vehicles,

» California State Parks Distinguished Veteran Pass issued by the California State Parks.

» Veterans Identification Card (VIC) issued by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.



For more information about County parks, go to http://www.countyofsb.org/parks.

— Gina DePinto for Santa Barbara County.