Tuesday, September 11 , 2018, 8:23 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Board of Supervisors OKs Trucking Carpinteria Salt Marsh Sediment

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | September 11, 2018 | 5:49 p.m.

Sediment left behind by winter storms will be hauled from the Carpinteria Salt Marsh to a site near Highway 154 since Santa Barbara County doesn’t yet have a long-term disposal site for debris.

A massive debris-removal effort followed the Thomas Fire and Jan. 9 Montecito debris flows, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hauled away about 500,000 cubic yards, said Tom Fayram, director of county Flood Control.

Last winter, the county had debris hauled to sites in Buellton and Ventura County, but high trucking costs led officials to look for a closer disposal site.

The Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 Tuesday to go with staff’s recommendation to use the county’s Cathedral Oaks Road campus as a temporary spot, west of the Emergency Operations Center, the County Education Office and County Fire headquarters at 4410 Cathedral Oaks Road.

The county will continue looking for a long-term disposal site for debris washed downhill from recent burn areas, said Public Works Director Scott McGolpin.  

The Public Works Department is clearing the marsh before winter storms, and the annual flood control preparations have a higher-level importance this year with a potential El Niño affecting south-facing mountains that were recently burned, McGolpin said. 

Sediment and debris washed into the marsh during winter storms, including the Jan. 9 disaster, and emergency debris removal permits ended in March, he said. There are an estimated 10,000 cubic yards of material that need to be hauled away from the marsh, he said.

Fayram told the Board of Supervisors that hydraulic dredging the marsh would eliminate the need for trucking away debris and the sediment could be used for beach renourishment. The county's permits don't allow that, but Fayram said staff will pursue approval in the future.

The Carpinteria Salt Marsh will likely need sediment removed for the next several years because of the Thomas Fire's impact on the hillsides, he added. 

He emphasized the urgency to start the sediment removal as soon as possible — on Wednesday — and the need for a long-term debris disposal site that is controlled by the county. 

Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf voted against the motion, saying she disapproves of the disposal site, citing the traffic impact and lack of notification to residents in the neighborhood.

There will be about 50 truck trips a day for a month, McGolpin said. ​

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 