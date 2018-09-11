Board of Supervisors OKs Trucking Carpinteria Salt Marsh Sediment

Sediment left behind by winter storms will be hauled from the Carpinteria Salt Marsh to a site near Highway 154 since Santa Barbara County doesn’t yet have a long-term disposal site for debris.

A massive debris-removal effort followed the Thomas Fire and Jan. 9 Montecito debris flows, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hauled away about 500,000 cubic yards, said Tom Fayram, director of county Flood Control.

Last winter, the county had debris hauled to sites in Buellton and Ventura County, but high trucking costs led officials to look for a closer disposal site.

The Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 Tuesday to go with staff’s recommendation to use the county’s Cathedral Oaks Road campus as a temporary spot, west of the Emergency Operations Center, the County Education Office and County Fire headquarters at 4410 Cathedral Oaks Road.

The county will continue looking for a long-term disposal site for debris washed downhill from recent burn areas, said Public Works Director Scott McGolpin.

The Public Works Department is clearing the marsh before winter storms, and the annual flood control preparations have a higher-level importance this year with a potential El Niño affecting south-facing mountains that were recently burned, McGolpin said.

Sediment and debris washed into the marsh during winter storms, including the Jan. 9 disaster, and emergency debris removal permits ended in March, he said. There are an estimated 10,000 cubic yards of material that need to be hauled away from the marsh, he said.

Fayram told the Board of Supervisors that hydraulic dredging the marsh would eliminate the need for trucking away debris and the sediment could be used for beach renourishment. The county's permits don't allow that, but Fayram said staff will pursue approval in the future.

The Carpinteria Salt Marsh will likely need sediment removed for the next several years because of the Thomas Fire's impact on the hillsides, he added.

He emphasized the urgency to start the sediment removal as soon as possible — on Wednesday — and the need for a long-term debris disposal site that is controlled by the county.

Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf voted against the motion, saying she disapproves of the disposal site, citing the traffic impact and lack of notification to residents in the neighborhood.

There will be about 50 truck trips a day for a month, McGolpin said. ​

