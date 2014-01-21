Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 1:25 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Local News

County Supervisors Table Oil-Tax Measure Proposed for June Ballot

The board votes to take no action, effectively putting the idea on hold, but it could resurface for consideration at a later date

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | January 21, 2014 | 8:58 p.m.

Santa Barbara County won’t put an oil production tax on the June ballot after all, as the Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to table the item.

The supervisors discussed the oil severance tax in December, after a Grand Jury report suggested the tax to increase countywide revenues, and there was a deep divide among the five members. North County supervisors Peter Adam and Steve Lavagnino voted against the tax, saying it would hurt the economy and job market in their districts.

In a surprise switch, supervisors Salud Carbajal and Janet Wolf opposed the tax on Tuesday, saying there wasn’t enough information to pursue a ballot measure right now. Third District Supervisor Doreen Farr didn’t say much, but voted with the rest to take no action.

The proposed tax would start at $1 per barrel and apply to all wells that produce more than 1,800 barrels per year in unincorporated parts of the county. It would also impact wells within three miles of the high-tide line.

After the staff presentation, Carbajal immediately read a statement explaining his desire to wait. There are plenty of needs in the county, but there hasn’t been enough community discussion to put this tax on the ballot in June, he said, adding that he would rather pursue a higher transient occupancy tax rate, which was echoed by many of the speakers at public comment.

Wolf said she felt uncomfortable asking voters to support something with “information that I don’t even have a full grasp on.”

Lavagnino was not expecting the change in opinion, saying “everything seems backwards.” He said he would fall out of his chair if Adam suddenly supported it, but Adam channeled Dr. Seuss’ Green Eggs and Ham, saying “not in a house, not with a mouse; not in a box, not with a fox.” 

The supervisors voted to take no action, which leaves the oil production tax’s future vague. However, this and other tax measures could come back for consideration later, even for the November ballot.

About a dozen people spoke against the tax, saying the industry is vital to the local economy. Several decided not to speak after learning the board shifted its view.

Last June, the Santa Barbara County Grand Jury recommended that the county put an oil production tax on the ballot as an option for raising much-needed money for the new North County Jail, among other things.

As proposed, the tax would bring in $3 million per year, which would be split between the library system, maintaining parks and open spaces, and fire stations.

The idea originally came from former county chief executive officer Chandra Wallar, who has since been replaced by Mona Miyasato. The supervisors considered an oil production tax in February 2012, too, but failed to get the four votes necessary to put it on the ballot.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 