Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 1:01 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

County Supervisors to Consider Ordinance Giving Themselves Regular Pay Raises

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | May 12, 2015 | 8:00 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will host a hearing next month focused on how to best go about raising board member salaries.

Officials will host a public hearing on the subject during the board’s June 2 meeting, where members will consider passing an ordinance that would give them a 1.4 percent salary increase, in line with the Consumer Price Index.

A final vote on whether supervisors should receive annual raises reflecting cost-of-living type increases is set for June 16.

On Tuesday, the supervisors approved scheduling the hearing to talk about their salaries — an altogether awkward topic that started an argument among supervisors in March.

Back then, supervisors teamed up against Fourth District Supervisor Peter Adam, who voted against a wage increase in December but was still paid the same increase in biweekly auto and benefit allowances. He’s been a vocal challenger of salary increases because he thinks the county could do a better job.

A special citizens committee reviewed board member salaries last year, recommending in March that the board update its ordinance to implement annual salary increases ranging from zero to 3 percent, based on the Consumer Price Index.

That committee suggested the board place itself in the middle of the pack of local government board salaries, increasing wages to $106,575. The current board member salary is $84,200, according to the committee.

Prior to this year, the last supervisor salary or benefit increase was in 2006.

If supervisors approve the ordinance, it will take effect and salaries will be adjusted 60 days later on Aug. 17, 2015, according to county staff.

A 1.4 percent increase will equal a biweekly salary increase of $46.25 for each board member, for an annual increase of $1,202.50, county staff said.

The total increase to salaries and benefits for the five supervisors would be less than $10,000 annually and would come from the county general fund during the 2015-16 fiscal year.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 