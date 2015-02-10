Board of Supervisors Votes to Support Reform of Fee-to-Trust System for Tribes

Santa Barbara County officials are joining others across the state to support reforming the fee-to-trust system allowing Indian tribes nationwide to take land into trust — therefore removing it from county tax rolls and from planning oversight.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 Tuesday to adopt a resolution in support of reform, which will be sent to the California State Association of Counties (CSAC) to communicate at the national level in meetings with California’s congressional delegation.

CSAC will continue efforts to amend the system, and the majority of local officials approved the move to get a greater voice when analyzing off-reservation impacts of projects proposed on the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians reservation along Highway 246.

First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal and Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino opposed the resolution, referring to it as a too-broad action that backhandedly says the county respects tribal sovereignty while simultaneously questioning it.

The action comes more than a month after the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs approved the Chumash fee-to-trust application for the 1,433-acre agriculture parcel known as Camp 4, where Chumash officials have said they plan to build homes for tribal families.

Tribal leaders, who filed the fee-to-trust application in July 2013, bought the land from the late Fess Parker in 2010.

The county filed an appeal of that decision Jan. 22.

One of three public speakers spoke out against the resolution, but the two in favor said rules needed to be updated, especially so the county could enter into a legally enforceable contract with the tribe.

Tribal sovereignty current guarantees the Chumash immunity in court decisions.

Lavagnino agreed there are deficiencies in the fee-to-trust process, but he preferred to write a letter supporting the reform instead of using a CSAC template.

“How do we say we respect the authority of tribes and our actions question that ability?” he said. “I’m not so sure that a cookie-cutter resolution with everybody’s name on it means anything.”

Fourth District Supervisor Peter Adam, who offended the Chumash by questioning tribal sovereignty and the entire reservation system at a meeting in January, said he didn’t support 100 percent of the language, but he would back the resolution anyway.

The language came from the CSAC, which deemed the wording important, said Third District Supervisor Doreen Farr, who represents the Santa Ynez Valley.

“I think if we want a tool to avoid lawsuits in a much better process, this is the start of that,” she said. “At its most basic level, the (fee-to-trust) process needs to be fixed.”

After the meeting, Tribal Chairman Vincent Armenta told Noozhawk the resolution was typical of a board that has failed to understand the reasons why the Chumash want to place Camp 4 into trust in the first place, let alone the process.

Signing onto CSAC’s continued efforts requires government-to-government relations with the tribe about the federal trust, he said, a move supervisors already refused in 2013.

“I’m always willing to work with the local government,” Armenta said. “I think they’re just looking for ways to argue with the tribe.”

He guessed the appeal process, which will be determined by the assistant secretary of Indian Affairs for the U.S. Department of the Interior, would be lengthy but ultimately in favor of the Chumash.

