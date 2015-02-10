Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 4:37 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Board of Supervisors Votes to Support Reform of Fee-to-Trust System for Tribes

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | February 10, 2015 | 8:45 p.m.

Santa Barbara County officials are joining others across the state to support reforming the fee-to-trust system allowing Indian tribes nationwide to take land into trust — therefore removing it from county tax rolls and from planning oversight.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 Tuesday to adopt a resolution in support of reform, which will be sent to the California State Association of Counties (CSAC) to communicate at the national level in meetings with California’s congressional delegation.

CSAC will continue efforts to amend the system, and the majority of local officials approved the move to get a greater voice when analyzing off-reservation impacts of projects proposed on the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians reservation along Highway 246.

First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal and Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino opposed the resolution, referring to it as a too-broad action that backhandedly says the county respects tribal sovereignty while simultaneously questioning it.

The action comes more than a month after the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs approved the Chumash fee-to-trust application for the 1,433-acre agriculture parcel known as Camp 4, where Chumash officials have said they plan to build homes for tribal families.

Tribal leaders, who filed the fee-to-trust application in July 2013, bought the land from the late Fess Parker in 2010.

The county filed an appeal of that decision Jan. 22.

One of three public speakers spoke out against the resolution, but the two in favor said rules needed to be updated, especially so the county could enter into a legally enforceable contract with the tribe.

Tribal sovereignty current guarantees the Chumash immunity in court decisions.

Lavagnino agreed there are deficiencies in the fee-to-trust process, but he preferred to write a letter supporting the reform instead of using a CSAC template.

“How do we say we respect the authority of tribes and our actions question that ability?” he said. “I’m not so sure that a cookie-cutter resolution with everybody’s name on it means anything.”

Fourth District Supervisor Peter Adam, who offended the Chumash by questioning tribal sovereignty and the entire reservation system at a meeting in January, said he didn’t support 100 percent of the language, but he would back the resolution anyway.

The language came from the CSAC, which deemed the wording important, said Third District Supervisor Doreen Farr, who represents the Santa Ynez Valley.

“I think if we want a tool to avoid lawsuits in a much better process, this is the start of that,” she said. “At its most basic level, the (fee-to-trust) process needs to be fixed.”

After the meeting, Tribal Chairman Vincent Armenta told Noozhawk the resolution was typical of a board that has failed to understand the reasons why the Chumash want to place Camp 4 into trust in the first place, let alone the process.

Signing onto CSAC’s continued efforts requires government-to-government relations with the tribe about the federal trust, he said, a move supervisors already refused in 2013.

“I’m always willing to work with the local government,” Armenta said. “I think they’re just looking for ways to argue with the tribe.”

He guessed the appeal process, which will be determined by the assistant secretary of Indian Affairs for the U.S. Department of the Interior, would be lengthy but ultimately in favor of the Chumash.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 