Supporters Gather for Tea to Showcase Upcoming ‘Seniors Have Talent’

The Center for Successful Aging held a tea at the Montecito home of Patty and Bob Zucherman last Saturday afternoon to officially launch its second edition of "Seniors Have Talent" and to thank the supporters who are making it possible.

CSA board chairwoman Bobbi Kroot did the honors, taking the opportunity to congratulate Natalie Myerson, the organization’s first “Spirit of Successful Aging” honoree.

During the short presentation, show director Rod Lathim explained that this year the musical revue will feature songs of the 1920s, 1930s and 1940s, a period that produced the standards we know and love as the Great American Songbook. He also said that almost everyone onstage this year is or has been a professional entertainer.

Among those at the tea from the organization were CSA Executive Director Gary Linker, board members Gayle and Marty Golden, and show co-producer LaShon Kelley. Others in attendance included Jewish Family Service Director Barbara Kuhn, former Santa Barbara Councilwoman Iya Falcone Brown, and supporters Dale and Mike Nissenson and Prudy and Steve Handelman.

Also present were Myerson’s dearest friends, many of whom she calls her “courtesy” daughters and sons.

For further information about Seniors Have Talent and to obtain tickets, click here, email [email protected] or call 877.523.5509.

— Ann Pieramici is a publicist representing the Center for Successful Aging.