Surf Beach Closed Due to Plover Violations

Surf Beach will be closed from June 27 to Sept. 30 due to exceeding the maximum number of violations tolerated to beach restrictions set to protect the nests of the federally-listed snowy plover.

Beach restrictions are enforced yearly on Wall, Minuteman and Surf beaches March 1 through Sept. 30, to coincide with the snowy plover's nesting season.

If a pre-determined number of violations are detected, the beaches are to be closed for the remainder of the nesting season.

This week there were 11 violations putting the number of violations on Surf Beach over 50, exceeding the designated number of violations.

As a federal agency, Vandenberg is required by the Federal Endangered Species Act not only to stop the decline of federally listed species, but also to actively aid in the recovery of those species.

"We know how important beach access is to the base and the community," said Col. Keith Balts, 30th Space Wing commander. "But as the land manager here, I have a responsibility to uphold our obligations under the Endangered Species Act.

"Closing Surf Beach is necessary to ensure the proliferation of this threatened species during its most vulnerable moments."