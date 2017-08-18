Surf Beach Closed Until End of Plover Nesting Season

Surf Beach will be closed until Sept. 30 due to exceeding the maximum number of beach violations.

Since it was temporarily closed on July 28 with a targeted re-opening date of Sept. 1, multiple violations at Surf Beach have pushed it beyond the mandated limit of 50 violations.



Beach restrictions are enforced annually on all three Vandenberg Air Force Base beaches (Surf, Wall, and Minuteman) from March 1 through Sept. 30 to protect the Western Snowy Plover, listed as a threatened species under the endangered Species Act, and its nesting habitat.

Recreational beach access is currently available at portions of Wall Beach off 35th Street and Minuteman Beach on North base for the Vandenberg community.

No beach access is available at Ocean Beach County Park, however the park remains open.



To ensure continued access to these beaches, observe and read the posted signage to avoid violations and beach closures.