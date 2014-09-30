Surf Beach to Reopen as Nesting Season Ends for Western Snowy Plover

Public access was cut off in June over violations of restrictions that were implemented to safeguard the federally protected shorebird

Surf Beach and other beaches at Vandenberg Air Force Base will reopen Wednesday following the end of the federally protected western snowy plover nesting season.

Since June 27, the Air Force has prohibited people from the closest publicly-accessible beach for Lompoc Valley residents. The shoreline access remained closed for the remainder of the nesting season after the number of violations topped the limit of 50.

This year’s complete closure at Surf Beach marked the earliest in the more than 10 years the base has implemented the restrictions.

Even after the closure, docents remained at the entrance to the beach to educate visitors about the rules and reasons for the restrictions.

Limited access begins each March 1 and typically runs through Sept. 30, the nesting season for the small shorebird which is listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.

Under an agreement with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service to allow people access to the coastline while protecting the snowy plover, the Air Force restricts access to one-half mile of Surf Beach, one-quarter mile of Wall Beach and one-half mile of Minuteman Beach.

Wall, just north of the Santa Ynez River mouth, and Minuteman, located on North Base, are accessible to people with base access. Ten violations are allowed at each beach. This season the number of violations hit five for Wall and three for Minuteman.

Because Vandenberg has 20 percent of the western snowy plover population, Fish & Wildlife officials have said the base beaches are considered critical to the recovery of the shorebird.

In 2014, Vandenberg recorded 214 breeding adult snowy plovers, up from the 204 spotted at the base in 2013's survey.

Fish & Wildlife officials have said the rules are more strict at Vandenberg, compared to other Central Coast beaches, because it’s federal property, which has a higher responsibility under the Endangered Species Act.

The recovery plan calls for an average of 3,000 breeding adults for 10 years and distributed among six segments on the West Coast. Those goals say San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, should have 1,200 breeding adults. Specifically, the recovery plan calls for Vandenberg to sustain a population of 400 breeding adult snowy plovers for 10 years.

Vandenberg officials also noted that beach visitors should not litter (including fishing bait and fish remains). People are urged to use trash containers located at beach entrances.

Additionally, the rules don’t allow off-leash pets, camping, beach fires, fireworks, kite flying, wildlife feeding, horses or all-terrain vehicles (except for authorized enforcement personnel).

Since lifeguards are not present at Surf Beach, base officials said people should never swim alone and should be cognizant of their surroundings.

