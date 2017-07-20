Young Cancer Survivors Catch Healing Power of the Surf

The Surf Happens Foundation recently sponsored the 6th annual Camp Hana Hou, a free surfing camp for kids outliving cancer and their families. This year saw 50 participants having fun catching their first waves.

“This camp is amazing for these families who have been through the toughest of challenges, to give them a happy and safe place to feel free is incredibly important,” said Cottage Hospital social worker Sebastian Lebeau.

The healing powers of the ocean are unprecedented, and through Hana Hou, the camp aims to facilitate a healthy and long-lasting relationship with the ocean. The camp encourages a safe space to overcome fears, share fellowship and have fun.

Surfing is the primary activity, but the kids also play team-building beach games and other water activities. The beach day also included an educational ocean stewardship presentation and beach cleanup.

Each participant took the HIGH5 pledge to pick up five pieces of trash every time they visit the beach, learning about reducing their own waste and keeping the oceans clean.

Each participant is offered a scholarship to attend a full-week surfing camp if they are inspired to explore the sport of surfing. The youngsters are encouraged to pursue their passions no matter what obstacles life presents them.

The mission of the Surf Happens Foundation is to enrich lives through environmental education and the sport of surfing. Learn more at surfhappensfoundation.org.

— Jenny Keet for Surf Happens Foundation.