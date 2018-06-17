Surf Happens Foundation on Board for Inaugural Lakey Peterson Leadbetter Classic

On Saturday, Dec. 20, the Surf Happens Foundation will host its inaugural Lakey Peterson Leadbetter Classic, a U14 surf competition and community gathering where nobody loses in the first round.

After the first round, surfers are separated into two brackets, the main event and a repercharge division based upon heat placings.

The event is free to all competitors. All skill levels are welcome with push in divisions available for U8 surfers. Registration for the event will be hosted online at surfhappens.com now through Dec. 10. Space is limited with priority established on first come, first serve basis.

The LPLC also serves to promote the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation featuring a learn to surf class for area youth surviving cancer with special pro guests. In addition, we are promoting the Surf Happens Foundation High Five program of picking up five pieces of trash every time you go to the beach and five simple solutions to reducing pollution and personal carbon handprint. The nonprofit arm of Surf Happens Surf School, the Surf Happens Foundation, a registered 501(c)3, funds the LPLC.

The event is supported by generous donations by the Brittingham Family Foundation and Mark Schulhof of Quadriga Arts. Presented by Channel Islands Surfboards, Hurley and Surf Happens Surf School with amazing prize giveaways from Arbor Skateboards, Freestyle Watch Co, Reality, Scosche Audio, Smith Optics, Go Pro, Cliff Bar, and Sexwax. Media sponsors of the event are the Santa Barbara Independent, Deep magazine and Surfline. Register today at [email protected].

The Surf Happens Foundation is dedicated to sharing the sport and healthy lifestyle of surfing with youths while teaching environmental stewardship and ocean safety. Administered programs include: surf days and surf camps for children and young adults surviving cancer, surf days for at risk and low income youth, surf camp scholarships, and environmental awareness programs promoted through free youth surfing contests.

— Chris Keet represents the Surf Happens Foundation.