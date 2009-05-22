Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 8:43 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Surf Happens Offers Ohana Sessions

Help kick off school's 10th anniversary with clinics and beach parties

By Surf Happens | May 22, 2009 | 10:47 p.m.

Surf Happens celebrates its 10th anniversary with the “Ohana Sessions” — four free surf clinics and beach party events over the summer of 2009 held at Santa Claus Lane in Carpinteria. In the spirit of Ohana, Hawaiian for family and community, all are welcomed to drop in to Surf Happens, and step ito a smile.

Kick off the summer with Surf Happens on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and join in the first of our four “Ohana Sessions” anniversary events. Get a surf lesson, guaranteed to get you standing on a wave, with one of our awesome head instructors, or participate in the elite coaching clinics to step up your competitive game, learn new maneuvers, or focus on competitive strategy and technique. A free surf contest for beginning and advanced surfers with killer prizes will bring out the alpha surfer in you!

Our expert staff is unsurpassed in their credibility and achievements in both the beginning and advanced arena and includes Elite Team coaches Chris Keet, Matt Malone, Darryl Miya, Killian Garland, Pete Mussio and Chris Brown, along with head instructors Tyler Souza, Dre Martinez, Jan Kalas, Mark Mester, Stasia Van Wingerden, Alma Vinces, Heather King and many others.

Surfing is a lifestyle, not a sport, so come on down and enjoy the ride. Take part in some family-friendly ocean games, beach games and Slip n’ Slide sessions. Ride our land-based surf trainers — the brand new NoHo Board and the well-loved Indo Board. See our past and present students throw it down for a “Ohana Session” trophy. Join in our potluck picnic (please bring a dish and or beverage to share), and take in a free first-aid and CPR demo.

Register for a week or more of summer camp and receive a deep Ohana Sessions discount. Depending on which Ohana Session you attend, you may be eligible for an All-Access Free Pass to all the day’s events. To get your free pass, RSVP by calling Surf Happens at 805.966.3613.

Reserve These Dates in Your Calendar Today!

» Sunday, Santa Claus Lane, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Ohana Sessions Summer Kick-Off

» June 21st , Santa Claus Lane, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Ohana Sessions Hugs for Cubs and Xicanos United FUNraiser

» July 26th, Santa Claus Lane, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Ohana Sessions Santa Barbara Heroes Surf Day

» August Date TBD, SB Maritime Museum 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Ohana Sessions End of Summer Party

