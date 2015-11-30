Surf Happens Presents the Second Annual Lakey Peterson Keiki Bowl

Advice

The Surf Happens Foundation will host the second annual Lakey Peterson Keiki Bowl (LPKB) at Leadbetter Point in Santa Barbara Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015.

The Keiki Bowl is a free U14 surf competition that employs a unique format where nobody loses in the first round. The event is designed to promote healthy lifestyles, goal setting practices and community, while serving as a pay it forward fundraiser for the Surf Happens Foundation.

The LPKB also serves to promote the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, featuring a learn to surf class for area youth surviving cancer with special pro guests.

The event also promotes the Surf Happens High Five program, which involves picking up five pieces of trash every time you go to the beach and coming up with five simple solutions to reducing pollution and personal carbon footprint.

The nonprofit arm of Surf Happens Surf School, the Surf Happens Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) that funds the LPKB along with generous local donors.

LPKB follows the Grom Surf League format: after the first round, surfers are separated into two brackets, the main event, and a reperchage division based upon heat placings. All skill levels are welcome, with push in divisions available for U8 surfers.

Registration for the event is hosted online at surfhappens.com or by email at [email protected] between Nov. 10 through Dec. 10, 2015. Space is limited with priority established on first come first serve basis.

Presented by Channel Islands Surfboards, Hurley and Surf Happens Surf School, the LPKB features amazing prize giveaways.

Contributing sponsors include Smith Optics, GoPro, Clif Bar, Scosche Audio and Sexwax. Media sponsors of the event are the Santa Barbara Independent, Deep magazine, and Surfline.

— Kiefer Tuck​ represents Surf Happens Foundation.