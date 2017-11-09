Surf Happens Retail Shop Happening in Carpinteria

After 18 years of business, Surf Happens surf school in Santa Barbara is moving its headquarters and opening a retail space and surf shop at 3825 Santa Claus Lane in Carpinteria.

Surf Happens' grand opening celebration will be 1-5 p.m. Dec. 9. There will be live music by O.n.E. of Soul Majestic, children’s activities, refreshments, discounts on services, and a raffle including a new Channel Islands Surfboard.

Also, the first 100 guests will receive a goodie bag, Surf Happens said.

The new space will serve as the surf school’s headquarters and will be the home to Surf Happens Surf Shop.

The shop will offer surfboards, surf-specific training equipment, health and wellness items, local surf art and apparel, Surf Happens gear, and eco-minded products.

Surf Happens, founded in 2000, is owned and operated by mom-and-pop team Chris and Jenny Keet.

“We are looking to create a different kind of surf shop," said Chris Keet. "Offering artisanal surf goods and eco-minded products that promote a healthy and positive lifestyle.

"For the past 18 years, we have offered our clients advice in wellness, training, and environmentally conscious living. Now we have a place to invite the community and share the products we believe in,” Keet said.

Surf Happens Surf School offers year 'round surf lessons, surf camps, rentals, parties and events including the annual Rincon Classic. Surf Happens has been operating summer camps at Santa Claus Lane since summer 2000.

Surf Happens Surf Shop can be reached at 966-3613 or visit www.surfhappens.com.

— Jenny Keet for Surf Happens Foundation.