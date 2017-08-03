Raising Glasses and Raising Funds at Charity Beer Festival

Benefiting The Young and Brave Foundation, Surf 'n’ Suds Carpinteria — a beer festival with a surf twist — will include some 70 craft breweries, ciders and wineries on Saturday, Aug. 12, at Carpinteria State Beach.

“The biggest part of what we do is build community," said Matt Coulter, co-founder and executive director of the Young and Brave Foundation.

"Our foundation has global impact but that is a direct result of a community’s grass-root effort to support their individual families," he said.

"Events like Surf 'n’ are huge part of what we do, the more people that know about who we are the more families we can help. We’re dedicated to making sure not one family fights alone, #LOVEbeatscancer,” Coulter said.

“Having The Young and Brave Foundation participate and supported by a local event like Surf 'n’ Suds is incredible. It takes a village to beat this disease, we're so thankful for all the love and support,” said Nathaniel Curran, co-founder of the foundation.

This will be the largest Surf 'n’ Beer Festival in the foundation’s five-year history, with more than 70 breweries, ciders and wine, including gluten-free beers. Live entertainment will be provided by Cornerstone Reggae, The New Vibe and DJ Hecktik.

For the first time, the three local Carpinteria breweries — Island Brewing Co., Rincon Brewery and brewLAB — have made a collaboration festival beer, Trés Cervezerias XPA.

The Trés Cervezerias XPA is an American pale ale with a little extra kick. It is light and drinkable with a distinctive hoppy flavor. Galaxy, Mosaic and Simcoe hops blend in the boil with aromas of peach, citrus and pine.

Breweries, ciders and wineries already registered for the event:

Island Brewing Co., Rincon Brewery, brewLAB, Allagash, Alpine, Ancho Steam, Angel City, Ballast Point, Belching Beaver, Brass Bear, Captain Fatty’s, Central Coast Brewing, Common Cider Co., Deschutes, Dogfish Head, Draughtsmen Aleworks.

Elysian, Enegren, Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co., Firestone-Walker, Five Threads, Fourteen Cannons, Golden Road, Goose Island, Green Flash, Guinness, Hard Frescos, Highwater Brewing, Hollister Brewing Co., House Brewing, Institution Ale.

JT Schmid’s, Karl Strauss, King Harbor, Kona, Ladyface Ale, Lagunitas, Lincoln Beer Co., M Special, Metro Brew Co., Mikes Hard Lemonade, New Belgium, Night Lizard, Oskar Blues, Pizza Port, Pocock, Poseidon, Red Tandem, Rogue, Saint Archer.

See Canyon Hard Cider, Sierra Nevada, Ska Brewing, SLO Brewing Co., Smoke Mountain, Solvang Brewing, Tap It, Telegraph, Ten Barrel, The Apiary, The Brewhouse, Third Window Brewing, Topa Topa, Ventura Coast Brewing Co.

White Claw, Wild Tonic, Wolf Creek Brewery, Jean Marie Cider, Lucky Dogg Winery, Bloody Cure Mix and Valley Brewers.

In addition to the breweries, there will be local surfboard-shapers, hand-selected vendors, and food trucks. Guests can enjoy craft beer by the beach, and play cornhole and mega-sized beer pong.

Surf 'n’ offers transportation options to and from the event. Guests can Jump on the Brew Bus from Santa Barbara or Goleta for $15. (Must be pre-paid, no day-of passes will be available for Jump on the Brew Bus.)

Attendees also can take Amtrak and get dropped off at the front entry, or park bicycles in the free bicycle valet by BiciCentro.

Tickets are $65 for VIP, $50 for general admission. VIP includes an hour early entry at 11:30 a.m. and includes sampling of beers not available during the general admission session.

The foundation has teamed with Beer Breath Co., and each VIP guest will receive a complimentary tote bag. Fewer than 30 VIP tickets remain, but general admission tickets will be available through next week. This event has sold out the last four years.

For more information and tickets, visit www.surfbeerfest.com.

— Andres Nuño for Surf 'n’ Suds.