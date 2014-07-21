Surface Improvement Project to Begin Thursday on Highway 101 in Gaviota

A project to improve the surface of southbound Highway 101 from the bottom of the Nojoqui Grade to one-half mile north of the Gaviota Rest Area is scheduled to begin this Thursday.

Motorists will encounter one southbound lane closed Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. One southbound lane will remain open at all times. The CHP will be present to maintain a safe condition for everyone.

This project is expected to increase the surface friction on the highway, which includes two sharp curves north of the rest area.

This contractor for this $289,000 safety project is American Civil Constructors West Coast Inc. from Benicia. This project is expected to be completed next month.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, motorists can call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.568.0858 or visit the District 5 website by clicking here.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans.