Surface Patrols Continue for Possible Drowning Victim at Lake Cachuma

22-year-old man from Oxnard has been missing since Friday night; an underwater search was called off due to poor water visibility

Santa Barbara County park rangers are doing surface patrols of Lake Cachuma for the possible drowning victim who went missing Friday night.

Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover confirmed that the missing 22-year-old man’s name as Isaiah Sanchez.

If water conditions improve, the Santa Barbara County sheriff’s dive team can continue searching underwater, but they were called off Saturday due to bad visibility.

“Unfortunately, due to the zero visibility in the water and the depth of the search (80 feet deep), it is unsafe for our divers to proceed,” Hoover said. “They are unable to read their gauges.”

Someone on shore called authorities Friday night to report a boat about 50 yards offshore with a man waving his arms in distress and two more people in the water. County park rangers rescued one man found struggling in the water and the man in the boat.

Search boats looked for the third man, but he wasn’t located during the weekend’s searches by boats or divers.

It’s unclear how the two men ended up in the water, but the boat reportedly had engine problems and the man may have tried to swim to shore. Authorities say the three people were boating together.

A man who identified himself as the missing man’s uncle said Sanchez was from Oxnard.

