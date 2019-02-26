Pixel Tracker

Tuesday, February 26 , 2019, 9:54 pm | A Few Clouds 53º

 
 
 
 

Surfer, Shark Attack Survivor Bethany Hamilton to Attend Premiere of ‘Unstoppable’

By Mackenzie Mueller for Wonderfully Made | February 26, 2019 | 6:37 p.m.

On April 14, renowned professional surfer and shark attack survivor Bethany Hamilton will visit the Arlington Theatre to attend the Santa Barbara premiere of her new documentary, Unstoppable.

Hamilton will be interviewed live on stage by Kathy Ireland, chairwoman, CEO and chief designer of kathy ireland® Worldwide, following the showing of the film.

Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable is Hamilton’s complete and untold story that follows her journey from childhood into motherhood — the ups, downs and her powerful resilience against all odds to become one of the leading professional surfers of all time. From chasing her toddler, to chasing the biggest waves, she is continually rewriting the rules on being a fearless athlete.

Hamilton has become a source of inspiration to millions through her story of determination, faith and hope. At age 13, she lost her left arm to a 14-foot tiger shark, which seemed to end her career as a rising surf star. One month after the attack, she returned to the water and within two years had won her first national title.

In 2007, she realized her dream of surfing professionally and since then her story has been told in a New York Times best-selling autobiography and in the 2011 film Soul Surfer. Now, her story unfolds in Unstoppable, which weaves intimate footage of Hamilton and her family, the surfer as a young woman, jaw-dropping surf scenes, and gorgeous ocean wave panoramas into a heroic tale of bravery, perseverance, athleticism and hope.

The Santa Barbara premiere of Unstoppable will benefit Wonderfully Made, a nonprofit organization helping teen girls and young women know their value and worth. Wonderfully Made partners with Hamilton’s foundation to host an annual young women’s conference in Southern California and offers short films, a podcast, resources and an online community to practically and spiritually encourage teen girls and young women in the challenges and pressures they face in today’s culture.

There is a welcome concert by Hilary and Kate before the showing of Unstoppable and a VIP ticket experience allows a limited number of attendees the chance to meet Hamilton and Ireland, and enjoy live music and food. All proceeds from the event, including ticket sales, the silent auction and sponsorships support Wonderfully Made.

Wonderfully Made invites guests to be inspired by Hamilton's faith and determination to charge some of the biggest waves worldwide. To purchase tickets, visit the Arlington box office or axs.com. For questions, email Ashley Radosevic at [email protected].

— Mackenzie Mueller represents Wonderfully Made.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 