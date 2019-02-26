Surfer, Shark Attack Survivor Bethany Hamilton to Attend Premiere of ‘Unstoppable’

On April 14, renowned professional surfer and shark attack survivor Bethany Hamilton will visit the Arlington Theatre to attend the Santa Barbara premiere of her new documentary, Unstoppable.

Hamilton will be interviewed live on stage by Kathy Ireland, chairwoman, CEO and chief designer of kathy ireland® Worldwide, following the showing of the film.

Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable is Hamilton’s complete and untold story that follows her journey from childhood into motherhood — the ups, downs and her powerful resilience against all odds to become one of the leading professional surfers of all time. From chasing her toddler, to chasing the biggest waves, she is continually rewriting the rules on being a fearless athlete.

Hamilton has become a source of inspiration to millions through her story of determination, faith and hope. At age 13, she lost her left arm to a 14-foot tiger shark, which seemed to end her career as a rising surf star. One month after the attack, she returned to the water and within two years had won her first national title.

In 2007, she realized her dream of surfing professionally and since then her story has been told in a New York Times best-selling autobiography and in the 2011 film Soul Surfer. Now, her story unfolds in Unstoppable, which weaves intimate footage of Hamilton and her family, the surfer as a young woman, jaw-dropping surf scenes, and gorgeous ocean wave panoramas into a heroic tale of bravery, perseverance, athleticism and hope.

The Santa Barbara premiere of Unstoppable will benefit Wonderfully Made, a nonprofit organization helping teen girls and young women know their value and worth. Wonderfully Made partners with Hamilton’s foundation to host an annual young women’s conference in Southern California and offers short films, a podcast, resources and an online community to practically and spiritually encourage teen girls and young women in the challenges and pressures they face in today’s culture.

There is a welcome concert by Hilary and Kate before the showing of Unstoppable and a VIP ticket experience allows a limited number of attendees the chance to meet Hamilton and Ireland, and enjoy live music and food. All proceeds from the event, including ticket sales, the silent auction and sponsorships support Wonderfully Made.

Wonderfully Made invites guests to be inspired by Hamilton's faith and determination to charge some of the biggest waves worldwide. To purchase tickets, visit the Arlington box office or axs.com. For questions, email Ashley Radosevic at [email protected].

— Mackenzie Mueller represents Wonderfully Made.