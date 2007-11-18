Surfer Rescue at Coal Oil Point
A surfer was rescued off Coal Oil Point on Friday afternoon.
By Robert Bernstein | November 18, 2007 | 5:30 p.m.
{mosimage}
{mosimage}
Friday,Nov. 16, was a good surfing day at Coal Oil Point with lots ofsurfers catching the waves.
Unfortunately, one surfer got caught by abig wave and went down hard, dislocating his shoulder.
At about 1:30 p.m., he was pulled to safety by a rescue team, with the help of several fellow surfers.
