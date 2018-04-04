Surfer Tomson to Tout Power of Willpower

The Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable (SABER), a small-business educator and networking organization, will present surfing champion Shaun Tomson’s seminar Commit to the Next Wave 8-10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at the University Club, 1332 Santa Barbara St.

Tomson, a former World Surfing champion, entrepreneur and best-selling author, will discuss using willpower to achieve optimal performance.

Using surfing metaphors and stories from his life riding the world’s most dangerous waves, Tomson, who lives in Santa Barbara, discusses how to activate willpower for personal and organizational transformation.

Tomson founded and sold two market-leading apparel brands: Instinct in the 1980s and Solitude in the 1990s. He is the author of Surfer's Code: 12 Simple Lessons for Riding Through Life, and the recent No. 1 Amazon bestseller The Code -The Power of “I Will.”

Tomson produced and co-wrote the award-winning documentary film Bustin’ Down the Door, which tells the story of how a group of young Australians and South Africans created professional surfing and built a multi-billion-dollar industry.

Tomson lectures around the globe about leadership and self-empowerment, inspiring schools, universities and corporations like General Motors, Cisco, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Disney and The Gap with his stories of positive purpose, courage and commitment.

Surfing Magazine in 2004 described Tomson as one of the greatest surfers of all time and in 1999 called him one of the most influential surfers of the century.

Tomson earned a bachelor’s degree in business finance and a master's in positive leadership from Northeastern University. He is an inductee in the U.S., Jewish and South African Sports Halls of Fame.

He served two terms as a board member for the Surfrider Foundation and Santa Barbara Boys & Girls Club.

Cost to attend the talk is $35 with RSVP, $40 at the door. Checks and cash will be accepted at the door.

To register and pay in advance by check, write check to SABER and mail in care of SBVA, 509 Coronado Dr., Goleta, CA 93117. Contact SABER Santa Barbara, 968-1282 or email [email protected]

— Jennifer Goddard for Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable.